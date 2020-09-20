Jean Sulpice, two-star chef, on the terrace of the Auberge du Père Bise in Talloires, in Savoie, facing Lake Annecy. (RF / BERNARD THOMASSON)

On the terrace ofPère Bise inn, facing Lake Annecy, only the lapping of ripples on the shore disturbs the tranquility. Here nature is queen. Nature that Jean Sulpice sublimates on the plate. Between the emblematic Marc Veyrat and the picker Stéphane Meyer, he has relearned all the plants of his youth.

This kid from the Savoy mountains, where he was born forty years ago, could just as well have been a lumberjack or a nurseryman. But there was his grandparents’ hotel in Aix-les-Bains, which, after the forests, became his favorite playground. Apprenticeship in regional kitchens, then at Veyrat, stint with great chefs in Paris, and take off at 2300 meters in Val Thorens.

He very quickly obtained two Michelin stars there, which he retained when he went down to Talloires, as well as 4 Gault and Millau toques. The man is always at the service of the product, whether it is bread made with Savoy flour, fresh vegetables or local cheese. There are also the fish from the lake. Jean Sulpice adorns the arctic char with spruce butter and the féra with watercress sauce.

He took up the historic recipe from Maison Bise, the crayfish tail gratin, which he presents “differently”, as it is nicely written, in quotes, on the restaurant menu.

A seasoned athlete, he practices skiing or hiking. There is also the passion for cycling, inherited from his big brother Patrice, world best in sprinting whose career was shattered in 95 by an accident.

Jean Sulpice knows how to create emotion with very simple products, as in this Jerusalem artichoke matafan and coffee.

Jerusalem artichoke and coffee matafan, a dish by Jean Sulpice, at the Auberge du Père Bise. (JEAN SULPICE)

Ingredients for four :

4 peeled Jerusalem artichokes, 2 eggs, 2 tablespoons of flour, 1 tablespoon of ground coffee, frying oil, salt, Béarn pepper.

Preparation :

Grate the Jerusalem artichokes with a mandolin to obtain a julienne. Add 1 pinch of salt mixed with chilli, 3 pinches of coffee, and 3 pinches of flour. Mix everything, and add the whole eggs. Mix well by hand so that the eggs are incorporated into the whole and obtain a homogeneous mixture.

Form small balls of apparatus by hand, without pressing too much. Put them in oil heated to 160 ° C and turn it regularly to color each side. The outside should be crisp and the inside still soft.

Place on absorbent paper, adjust to salt, and season with a sprinkle of ground coffee.