Amélie Darvas (right) and her accomplice Gaby Benicio, a duo that works miracles at Äponem, their restaurant in Veilhan in the Hérault. (RF / BERNARD THOMASSON)

Eat at Äponem, at Amélie Darvas, must be earned. You have to climb the slopes of Haut-Languedoc to Veilhan, where the restaurant of the old presbytery overlooks a valley and a lake.

However, it was necessary not to run out of it to come and settle there. This is what the young chef did in 2018, with her partner Gaby Benicio. Work to open a bay window on the fabulous landscape, to also install a functional kitchen, and the duo made a miracle. The artist Amélie in the kitchen, the sommelier Gaby in the dining room. In six months, they obtained a Michelin star and 3 Gault et Millau toques.

Finally she entered the Ferrandi school, made her debut with starred chefs, Jean-François Rouquette, Hélène Darroze or Éric Fréchon, and in 2015 opened her own address in Paris, Haï-Kaï, already with Gaby Benicio, the Brazilian. who came up with the name of their new restaurant. Äponem, in the language of a Brazilian tribe, means happiness.

Amélie Darvas picking in her vegetable garden. (RF / BERNARD THOMASSON)

And to live a unique culinary experience, customers come from all over Europe. It’s full a month in advance. Amélie Darvas prepares every evening, for a dozen privileged people, 20 to 25 small dishes which follow one another as in Japan, and according to the inspiration of the day, in the vegetable garden.

With a few flowers of basil, goat’s milk, chard and almond milk, she improvised in five minutes a recipe in tribute to her father-in-law, a chocolate seller in palaces, and which gave her a taste for his job.

Improvised stepfather-style salad, signed Amélie Darvas. (RF / BERNARD THOMASSON)

Ingredients for two :

6 chard leaves, 6 fig leaves, 6 cherry tomatoes, 1 lime, fine milk, 1 small piece of fresh goat cheese, 1 egg, amaranth seeds, olive oil, basil flowers purple, chives, set and pepper

Preparation :

Two days before, mix the fig leaves with the olive oil, and let infuse. The same day remove the leaves to obtain the fig leaf oil. The recipe can also be made with normal olive oil.

Two hours before, pour a little almond milk and fresh goat’s milk in a saucepan (you can also use crème fraîche). Mix and correct the proportions to obtain a mixture that is neither too liquid nor too thin to pour it into a siphon. Put in the fridge.

At the time of the recipe, sear the chard leaves in a greased and heated pan. Cut the cherry tomatoes in half and add them to the pan. Pour a little fig leaf oil to flavor it well and let the vegetables brown for 1 to 2 minutes. At the end add the basil flowers and the chopped chives. Salt and pepper. Reserve.

Knock the egg, remove the white and leave the yolk inside. Add a drizzle of olive oil and cook in a bain-marie for 1 minute.

Arrange the seared vegetables on a plate, pour the egg yolk on top, sprinkle with a few amaranth seeds, and cover with the almond milk foam. Grate the small piece of goat cheese and the lime zest. Gratin with a torch, and finish with a dash of fig leaf oil.