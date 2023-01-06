The attenuations of the punishments exceed one hundred without the Government having yet moved a tab for the possible adjustment of the norm to which Podemos opposes
The Government has no intention of undertaking any reform of the ‘only yes is yes’ law for now –Unidas Podemos continues to refuse– despite the fact that the regulation promoted by the Ministry of Equality has already led to more than a hundred reductions in sentences for sexual offenders, with twenty releases. Among the cases in which the
#Portrait #convicted #sexual #crimes #sentence #reduced #law
Leave a Reply