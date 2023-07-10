It is enough to stop for a few minutes in any of the streets of one of the large urban centers of the Region to witness the passage of one of the large cubic backpacks carried by the workers of the digital home delivery platforms, the so-called ‘riders’. A social and labor phenomenon in full view of all that has transformed the image of cities and created a job market that brings regulators to their heads, baffles unions and that has between 900 and 1,200 professionals in the Region of Murcia . Of them, almost 8 out of 10 are men, and a third have higher education. This is clear from the report ‘Dimension and analysis of the rider phenomenon in the Region of Murcia’, carried out by a team of researchers from the universities of Murcia, Alicante and Santiago de Compostela for the Economic and Social Council of the Region of Murcia, the first which has addressed this reality in the Community by carrying out 143 worker surveys and 15 in-depth interviews.

The average age of the delivery drivers is 30 years, the most common age range being between 21 and 38, and most of them have a high academic preparation. 36.3% have completed a university degree, while another 28% have post-compulsory secondary studies. «One can think that it is a precarious job, and that a precarious job is that of someone who does not have the skills to be in another, but we have found many cases of people who study a master’s degree or who have another job and use it to earn an extra”, explains the director of the study and professor of the Department of Contemporary Humanities of the University of Alicante, Gabriel López Martínez. Although for 87% of the ‘riders’, the deals constitute their main monthly income.

In relation to geographic distribution, the vast majority are located in urban environments. In fact, only in Murcia and Cartagena do more than 90% operate; and the most used means of transport are motorcycles and bicycles, while the use of vans or walking appear as minority options. In some cases, the answers include several means that are combined according to the needs, but there is one that no one chooses in the Region: public transport.

Self-employed despite the law



Another notable conclusion of the study is the prevalence of the self-employed (66.4%) compared to salaried employees, more than two years after the approval of the ‘rider law’, which sought to put an end to the use of false self-employed workers in the sector.

Of the three large operators in the Region of Murcia: Glovo, UberEats and JustEat, only the last one avoids the massive hiring of freelancers. In addition, among wage earners, 87.5% are subcontracted. “Glovo and UberEats continue to hire people as freelancers,” explains López Martínez. And they do it because if not, they don’t get the accounts. They are not worried about assuming the sanctions that may come from the Labor Inspectorate, which are also recurring and delaying over time.

The situation worries the unions, which are surprised by the attitude of a group that even staged demonstrations against the state law that was intended to protect them from labor abuses. From CC OO, the general secretary of the Federation of Citizen Services, Salvador Soto, explains how all attempts to organize workers to defend their interests have been frustrated. «They did not want to come to us. We have tried, but we believe that what most influences there is the fear that they have of not being able to work, that these companies will leave and stop hiring them.

The director of the study points out that those who choose to be self-employed “tend to emphasize that they are their own boss or that they have freedom.” “Interestingly, those who say they have no other job alternative coincide in their answers,” he points out. “If we analyze their situation, they are precarious, but they are not perceived as precarious.”