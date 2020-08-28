Alexei Navalny is one of the most talented politicians in Russia and was allegedly poisoned. Why is he so dangerous for the Putin system?

He had put on a suit and tie. Standing there in a heated tent in a Moscow nature reserve, surrounded by his supporters, including his wife Julia, their two children Daria and Sachar. He smiled into the December cold and drowned in the cheers of the bystanders. He, the candidate. The presidential candidate. Alexei Navalny.

That was almost three years ago. The then 41-year-old, casual and self-confident as always, took the scene seriously, as captured by Moscow photographer Yevgeny Feldman during his nomination campaign. This game, as if there was a normal democracy in his country, a normal election campaign in which he, Navalny, could do normal politics and compete as an opponent of the incumbent President Vladimir Putin. Even if he had been excluded from all political offices in the country for years. The reason: two previous convictions after politically motivated proceedings.

Less than three months later, the Russians voted almost 77 percent for Putin. And the propagandists sneered. Navalny, the insignificant blogger, Navalny, the Kremlin project, Navalny, the big puke.

You sneer – even now. Completely unimpressed that a person is fighting for his life. The Russian opposition member has been in a coma since last week. His condition is serious. On his flight home from Tomsk to Moscow, he collapsed on board the plane and was treated after an emergency landing in Omsk. His supporters immediately sounded the alarm: Navalny had been deliberately poisoned.

Diagnosis of the Russian doctors? Metabolic disorder

The diagnosis of the Russian doctors: metabolic disorder. Poison tests: negative.

Since last Saturday he has been treating him – after a real tug of war – Doctors from the Charité. The Berlin doctors assume poisoning by a still unknown substance from the active ingredient group of cholinesterase inhibitors. Alzheimer’s drugs are based on such active ingredients, as is the neurotoxin Novichok, which was developed in the former Soviet Union.

The Kremlin brushed the news aside, almost as if it were trivial and warned the Germans not to jump to conclusions. The chairman of the State Duma, Vyacheslav Volodin, even saw a “provocation of Germany and other EU states”. The Russian Foreign Ministry immediately asked: “Who will benefit? The Russian government clearly does not. “

Even the question of the benefit is inhuman, but violence has evidently long since become an accepted means of political debate.

Navalny is one of the few people in the country who can justifiably be called a politician. Unlike most Russian politicians, he tries to get close to people in order to convince them of his ideas. He, a charismatic and organizational talent, speaks in such a way that people understand him. Especially the younger ones, especially in the cities. Like hardly any other opposition activist, he mobilizes supporters across the country. Since 2017, in preparation for the 2018 presidential election, he has built up an ever-growing network of enthusiastic employees in many regions.

Hardly any independent candidates in elections

Everyone is waiting for the corona vaccine – companies are researching, states are competing. Read about how it is possible that not only the rich countries get the vaccine in the end taz on the weekend of 29./30. August. Also: Rosi McGinnity has been working on St. Pauli for 60 years and talks about pimps, gangsters – and her flat share with the Beatles. And: Friedrich Merz in an interview, Corona in Croatia and everything about Maultaschen. Always from Saturday at the kiosk, im eKiosk or in practical weekend subscription. And at Facebook and Twitter.

That alone makes it dangerous in the eyes of the mighty. But even more so, it is so-called smart voting, a strategy by Navalny to take the votes of the ruling United Russia party. Since hardly any independent candidates are ever admitted to elections in the country, Navalny recommends voting for candidates from the opposition that is loyal to the system, such as the communists.

In the Moscow city parliament election a year ago his method was successful, the ruling party lost dozens of seats, and even the Moscow party leader of United Russia had to vacate his post after 18 years in parliament for a communist.

Putin is said to have been “angry” as early as 2013 at Nawalny’s street protests and his success with the youth. This is what the Russian investigative portal writes Project, which explains in a detailed research how closely Navalny was always under observation. It says that the Kremlin has been arguing about how to deal with the troublemaker for years. Put behind bars?

In 2013, the judiciary tried to do so – as soon as Navalny was nominated for the Moscow mayoral election. The lawyer got five years for the alleged embezzlement of 10,000 cubic meters of wood from a state company in Kirov. The handcuffs clicked in the courtroom. One day later Navalny was free again – at the request of the Attorney General. The pressure of the street had forced the machine to do so. The mighty had underestimated the popularity of the fixed.

“Party of crooks and thieves”

The more Navalny sat in detention cells, the greater the popularity of the Moscow man, who almost ruined his political career by participating in “Russian marches” and his nationalist slogans such as “Russia for the Russians”. He later distanced himself from his racist statements and turned to his fight against corruption in the country.

By publicly questioning existing conditions, everyone in Russia makes themselves suspicious. “You don’t do that,” people are told from childhood. Navalny did “that” over and over again. He asked questions, questioned a lot – first on his blog, later with his professionally made films on his YouTube channel.

He coined the slogan “Party of crooks and thieves” and thus discredited the ruling party, he almost forced the current Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin into the second round in his election, he attacked representatives of the security circles as well as the former head of government Dmitry Medvedev. With his foundation he reveals the means with which Putin’s confidants amass a fortune.

He has guts, say Russians, who feel addressed by him because he brings the obvious to the surface – the questionable machinations of the elite. Nevertheless, Navalny not only has friends in the so-called liberal camp. His righteousness, his populism, his arrogance towards the liberal media lead time and again to arguments. And yet his critics admire him for his talent for winning over so many. “Live, argue with us, anger us,” they write, horrified by his collapse. His companions say that he has never been someone who gives up quickly.

When Navalny once stood in the courtroom, back in Kirov, and heard the harsh verdict against himself, he first struggled to maintain his composure. Then he picked up his phone and quickly tweeted: “Well, guys! Don’t be bored without me. And the most important thing: don’t be idle! “