It is more than gratifying that, in addition to Kaan Kurt, Conor Noß and Famana Quizera, who have been on the move for a long time, another young player was able to present themselves as a serious alternative in the past test matches.

In the current preparation, however, he was regularly used in the test games of the professionals and showed several times that you can count on him in the future.

The three previous victories had striking similarities, however, as Borussia was able to secure the technical success with an increase in performance in the second round – Reitz came into the said games in the second half.

68 ‘: After a perfect presentation by Rocco Reitz, Stevie Lainer converts to 2-0! #BMGSCP 2-0 pic.twitter.com/b5zh4sfVyR – Borussia (@borussia) August 22, 2020

“He had a very good training camp. I’m really a bit surprised how much he holds against it physically. He’s almost the youngest. He’s already made a great impression here,” said the coach, praising his protégé and lets you see that Reitz can certainly still improve in the physical area.

Borussia will play the next test match on September 4th, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Venlo – possibly the next opportunity for Reitz to impress his coach.