Borussia Monchengladbach is in the midst of preparations for the coming season – so coach Marco Rose has the opportunity, in the spirit of the Fohlen-Elf, to grant assignments to younger players.
It is more than gratifying that, in addition to Kaan Kurt, Conor Noß and Famana Quizera, who have been on the move for a long time, another young player was able to present themselves as a serious alternative in the past test matches.
Rocco Reitz was probably only known to the absolute scene connoisseurs or permanent guests of the youth games before this year’s summer preparation. The 18-year-old played through all of Borussia’s youth teams and has so far played 21 games for the U17s and ten games for the U19s in the respective junior Bundesliga.
In the current preparation, however, he was regularly used in the test games of the professionals and showed several times that you can count on him in the future.
In the four test games of Borussia so far, they were able to win against Verl, Duisburg and Paderborn, before the first defeat with tired legs in the two 60-minute match against Fürth.
The three previous victories had striking similarities, however, as Borussia was able to secure the technical success with an increase in performance in the second round – Reitz came into the said games in the second half.
As part of the midfield center, he always fit in well defensively, but he was particularly able to shine with his incredibly precise diagonal balls. The best example of this was, of course, the precisely dosed 40-meter pass in the run by Stefan “Stevie” Lainer, which led to the 2-0 win against Paderborn.
Trainer Rose also expressed himself very benevolently about the performances shown by Reitz. “He already has a package that is really good and where there is a lot. He’s a smart game, he understands the game, you can see that. He’s technically very good and is ready to make meters, work against the ball and Looking for duels, “said Rose, describing the virtues of talent (source: fohlen-hautnah.de).
“He had a very good training camp. I’m really a bit surprised how much he holds against it physically. He’s almost the youngest. He’s already made a great impression here,” said the coach, praising his protégé and lets you see that Reitz can certainly still improve in the physical area.
However, Rose also wants to give the player the necessary time, after all Reitz is still very young and his first appearances for the U23 are still pending. “Rocco was more than positive at the training camp. Nevertheless, we always have to leave the church in the village. We are happy that we have him and that he can develop in peace with us. If he continues like this, then I believe , we can all look forward to a good player at Borussia. ” At the previous appearances, the “eagle eye” has definitely whetted the appetite for further assignments.
Borussia will play the next test match on September 4th, 2020 at 7 p.m. in Venlo – possibly the next opportunity for Reitz to impress his coach.
