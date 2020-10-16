The contrast is shocking. Along the same route, what happens to a current gaze is the violent representation of a naked, sexualized girl, and the image of an adult lady who, at the time of her death, is visited by an angel as a reward for her preserved chastity. . The allegory of the vice of pride embodied in a lady dressed in rich fabrics and striking colors coexists with visions of the intruding queen, incapable of ruling by her gender; of the girl fallen from grace; the mother questioned; the submissive woman; the indecorous. Easily recognizable as stereotypes of machismo, all these notions defined in Spain between the mid-19th and 20th centuries the official conceptualization of a corseted femininity, constrained to a canon of virtue in both its idealized and aberrant interpretation.

It might seem like a controversial montage, but opening the debate is precisely what the Prado Museum aspires to with the exhibition Guests. Fragments on women, ideology and plastic arts in Spain (1833-1931), a critical analysis of the topics that marked the life of half the population at that time and, with it, the idiosyncrasy and national values. From the breadth of this idea, a specific perspective is covered: that of art promoted by the State, which rewarded some images and disapproved of others based on their moralizing character.

From those projections emanating from the instances of power, eminently masculine, the exhibition moves the focus towards art created by women, forced to do their work either by dodging, or by imbibing themselves with those labels. “This is a critical journey to the epicenter of nineteenth-century misogyny,” explains the curator, Carlos G. Navarro, the Prado’s curator of nineteenth-century painting, who questions his own journey through the approach of this exhibition. “The museum is heir to this acquisitions policy”, Navarro acknowledges, “and now it is taking a leap towards a future in which the image of the female artist can be reviewed with greater precision”.

With a display of more than 130 works, the proposal, which should have been inaugurated at the end of March, represents for the director of the museum, Miguel Falomir, “an ambitious step forward both from a numerical and conceptual point of view”. The project also seeks to understand in greater depth the meaning of the collection that the Prado treasures in its warehouses, and to value pieces that until now have hardly, if ever, had the opportunity to surface. “Without understanding the idea of ​​women, it is very difficult to think how they could practice painting. It is about seeing which were the models of femininity that the authorities projected: which was the type of woman that was privileged and praised, and which was the one that was denigrated and censured ”, abounds.

Exceed the canon

Four years after the first exhibition in its history devoted to an artist, the flamenco dancer Clara Peeters, the Prado wants to overcome the aspirations of “a first heroic generation of feminist art historiographers” to unravel divergent views on the established artistic canon, where other disdained creators also have a place – from LGTBI authors to those originating from other origins, such as former Spanish colonies — and alternative ways of investigating the role of women in art history. “We want to make exhibitions about a patron saint of the arts and about the historian María Luisa Caturla, one of the most prominent in Spain,” says Falomir, who boasts: “This is a very new type of exhibition that makes us feel proud: I don’t think that something similar has been done in any other country in Europe. “

From the unfolded approach of women as passive and active subjects of artistic creation, Guests It is divided into two general areas that differ, in addition to their authorship, by the origin of the works. This is a detail that reveals what the Prado’s inclinations have been, historically, as an integral part of the officiality of its time, with regard to its own acquisitions. Analyzing and showing the public these inherited deficiencies serves to make an examination of conscience and adapt to the mentality and demands of the society of this time. “It is a brave project that has not been easy to carry out”, confirms Navarro.

The first section, the one dedicated to state art, in many cases rewarded with national medals, and with works by Pradilla, Inurria or the Madrazo, emerges to a large extent from the funds of the museum’s warehouses. The second part, with paintings and some sculptures, photographs, films and miniatures made by artists from Queen Elizabeth II to photographer Jane Clifford and painters such as María Luisa de la Riva, has received numerous loans from various institutions.

Of the hundreds of pieces that belong to the museum, some 40 have been restored, a “colossal” work that, says Falomir, “had not been seen in the last 10 or 12 years.” Just two of those paintings, El Cid, by Rosa Bonheur, Y Carolina Coronadoby José de Madrazo, are permanently in the room. “This is a research exhibition,” says the director. “Only a public museum could spend so much time on it: an enormous effort has been made to study and present these works.”

Each of the 17 subsections that mark the itinerary has been devoted to a specific theme: the education of girls, the female role in the family, the representation of Castiza women … “The Enlightenment favors an emergence of painters, literary women and wise women. But that, with the arrival of the bourgeois mentality, is interrupted and reverted ”, explains the curator about the historical context that surrounds the exhibition. “Suddenly the State has the function of offering women the place that the bourgeois mentality considers appropriate, which is to be the angel of the home. Domestic spaces thus become golden prisons and that must be covered with candy for society to accept and normalize it. In this sense, works of art fulfill a very important doctrinal function ”.

One of the few painters who did not follow the patriarchal story imposed by the State was the Valencian Antonio Fillol, of whom three overwhelming, large paintings are shown, which denounce in a bold way, with the themes they represent but also with an eloquent, risky use of perspectives and colors, the abuse of girls, the obligation to submit to prostitution and ostracism to which women who do not abide by the norm were condemned. “He had to assume the consequences of this rejection of the State,” says Navarro, “which paid him nothing, or almost, for most of the works that are preserved in the Prado.”

The title of GuestsAs the curator emphasizes, it does not correspond to the opinion of the museum, but rather seeks to reveal the suffocating role to which women were relegated in the Spanish art system of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Many of those who wanted to dedicate themselves to painting, sculpture or photography had to settle for the role of assistants or, in better cases, that of copyists. Even Queen Elizabeth II devoted herself above all to reproducing painters like Murillo. The flow of the exhibition is transporting to these concepts, where large still lifes and paintings of flowers signed by women stand out, of which this type of friendlier theme was tolerated. Only at the end of the journey do cases of a greater stylistic liberation appear, some of which came to be expensive. It happened to the painter Aurelia Navarro, who after the commotion caused by presenting a female nude at the National Exhibition of 1908, succumbed to the thunderous social pressure and ended the rest of her life confined in a convent.

The work that closes the show, the Full-length self-portrait by María Roësset, from 1912, leaves a gap so that the door of the evolution of the times, as Navarro says, even if it did not open, at least it could be “pushed” towards a more promising future. A widow at 27, Roësset immediately went on to train as a painter. Although she died soon, her vocation and fruitfulness fostered a hotbed of female artists. “All his great-nieces become a saga of painters, sculptors, engravers, musicians, poets …”, relates Navarro. “Inspired by her, they were all women of a vital intensity and an independence that completely broke the mold.”