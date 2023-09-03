Pablo Escobar Gaviria and Joaquín Guzmán Loeira, “El Chapo”, are, for the general public, the great names in the history of drug trafficking.

Others imprinted their stamp and have their place in the infamous scene of organized crime based on drug smuggling, such as Ismael el ‘Mayo’ Zambada; Amado Carrillo, the ‘Lord of the Skies’, or the brothers Jorge, Juan David and Fabio Ochoa, who are among the founders of the Medellín cartel, or Gilberto and Miguel Rodríguez Orejuela, founders of the Cali cartel.

All of those, in one way or another, were put out of circulation. Their organizations languished or changed hands, with less presence than they had under their former leaders. But, today, drug trafficking has a name. It’s not Pablo and he’s not El Chapo. Today, the king of drug trafficking is ‘Mencho’, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG), one of the bloodiest in Mexico.

In 2018, the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (PGR) offered just over US$1.5 million for useful information to catch him, accused of crimes related to organized crime, drug trafficking and homicide. And the DEA, the American anti-drug agency, promises to pay 10 million dollars to anyone who provides specific information that leads to the arrest of ‘Mencho’.

Oseguera Cervantes, born in Michoacán on July 17, 1966, has a long criminal career linked to drug trafficking to the United States. In fact, one of his most iconic images, in which he appears with a bouffant hairstyle, frizzy dark brown hair and a well-worn jean shirt, was taken by the San Francisco Police Department in 1986, who arrested him when he was only 20 years, for selling heroin, a fact for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

But the ‘Mencho’ did not stay still. He had no scruples and spared no violence in his explosive expansion. As part of a cell of the so-called Millennium cartel, he organized and led the army of hitmen that set out to exterminate one of the most active and bloodthirsty criminal clans in Mexico: the Zetas, a paramilitary group dedicated to both terrorism and drug trafficking founded by Osiel Cárdenas Guillén and that had among its last great leaders Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales, the ‘Z40’.

And he was not left alone in violence: his marriage to Rosalinda (González Valencia) allowed him to seal a family and business pact with Abigael González Valencia, the head of the Los Cuinis clan, which would become the financial arm of the Jalisco cartel. Nueva Generación and that, in its international money laundering strategy, came to settle in Puerto Madero and Punta del Este.

Nemesio thus inserted himself into the heart of that clan headed by Abigael González Mendoza and Estela Valencia Farías, who with their 18 children were a poor family that grew avocados in Aguililla, Michoacán, until, in the 70s, the winds smelled exchange and replaced avocados with marijuana and poppies, raw material for the manufacture of opium and heroin. The turnaround led the González Valencia men to migrate to the west coast of the United States to strengthen the trafficking and marketing routes for the drugs that they themselves produced. “Mencho” left with them, already in love with Rosalinda.

‘The Zeta-killer’

Twenty years after that arrest in San Francisco, “Mencho” had not only managed to exterminate his arch-enemies, the Zetas – a victory that earned him the nickname “el Mata-zetas” – but, thanks to mergers and appropriations of defeated cartels, had established itself as the head of the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

It still had weighty rivals in the logistics of drug trafficking to the north, the most important for the Mexican drug traffickers. The Sinaloa cartel, for example, which expanded its business from the north Pacific coast under the command of ‘Chapo’ Guzmán.

“Mencho” hugs his son Rubén Oseguera, “Menchito” (right), and his youngest daughter Laisha Michelle (left).

And to show his intentions, “Mencho” “stands up” to who, by then, was the number one public enemy of the DEA. In the summer of 2016, a cell of the “zeta killers”, armed to the teeth, broke into La Leche, a luxury restaurant in Puerto Vallarta in which a young millionaire celebrated his birthday.

With their assault rifles they went to the table dressed in white and illuminated by candles, and surrounded the 17 diners. Surprised, no one even threatened to move. They forced one of them to his knees, kicked him in the ribs and subdued him; another was ordered to get up and go; they were taken away in two huge black SUVs (vans). Without firing a single shot, and in an operation that took no more than two minutes, the hosts of Oseguera Cervantes kidnapped Iván and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán, the sons of ‘El Chapo’, who got them released for “two million dollars and a lot of drugs.” From that hit, he began to become a legend.

A year later, DEA agents began to say: “Before it was ‘El Chapo’; now, the ‘Mencho’”. The Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel began to become the quintessential transnational drug trade. They established transit routes to the United States, Europe, South America, Asia, Africa, and with their armed army they guarded these logistics, fought rivals and eliminated traitors. The hundreds of bodies that appeared in giant tombs in different parts of the Mexican territory are attributed to the revenge of Oseguera Cervantes’ hitmen.

“This is Isis style,” a DEA agent who has investigated the cartel told Rolling Stone magazine. “The way they kill people, the staggering numbers, is unmatched even in Mexico.”

At the end of 2016, a report by the Attorney General of the Republic of Mexico revealed that the CJNG was “the group with the greatest expansion in the country and the least hit by the security forces.” To its initial presence in four states –Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Veracruz– it added, in less than half a decade, control of the territory in Baja California, Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Zacatecas, Guanajuato, Nayarit, Guerrero and Morelos. It is assumed that he also had a presence in Mexico City, but the traces of those operations disappeared from the prosecutor’s reports.

The ‘Mencho’, brutal leader of the most preeminent criminal organization in Mexico, is almost a ghost. He cultivates both ultraviolence and low profile. And he doesn’t hesitate to get rid of those who try to poke their noses into his businesses or snoop on his operations.

On May 15, 2017, journalist Javier Valdez Cárdenas, correspondent in Sinaloa for the newspaper La Jornada, was assassinated. A car crossed his path in the center of Culiacán and the hit men riddled it. His murder was attributed to the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel.

A ghost’

A year later, the police believed they had killed Mexico’s new number one public enemy.

On March 23, 2018, an Army helicopter gunship detected a convoy in which Oseguera Cervantes and his custody were traveling. They reported that the bursts from the aircraft had claimed the life of ‘Mencho’. But, very soon, the information was denied; first, on TV, and then, by the Attorney General of the Republic itself.

Revenge came soon: that same year, CJNG gunmen attacked a former prosecutor at the door of a restaurant in Guadalajara. The Attorney General’s Office increased the reward to seek to catch him; the head of ‘Mencho’ was already worth more than that of Mayo Zambada, successor to ‘Chapo’ Guzmán at the head of the Sinaloa cartel.

In July 2019, the Secretary of Public Security of the state of Michoacán, Martín Godoy Castro, died when the helicopter in which he was traveling from Morelia to Huetamo, in Michoacán, the heart of power for those from Jalisco, crashed. The Justice considered that it had not been an accident, but an attack, and that the ideologue was none other than ‘Mencho’.

Not even the arrest of Rosalinda, accused of money laundering and trapped in a Navy operation in Zapopan, Jalisco, in mid-November 2021, dented the activity of the CJNG, that by then he had already turned to the business of trafficking methamphetamine to the north, much more profitable than that of cocaine or heroin. In fact, two days after the arrest of ‘the lady’, Laisha Michelle Oseguera González, daughter of Rosalinda and Nemesio, kidnapped two members of the Mexican Secretary of the Navy, in bold retaliation.

Rosalinda, accused of “supervising the financial and legal resources” of the Jalisco cartel, including 70 companies and multimillion-dollar resources and assets, paid and was released on bail, while she follows a long process that has now entered its trial stage. Not even that made ‘Mencho’, a cunning and cruel ghost, the most powerful drug trafficker in activity, come out of her confinement.

