The FBI is looking for a portrait of the first US President George Washington

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is looking for a portrait of the first President George Washington that was stolen in Colorado. The FBI reports this on its page on the social network. X (formerly Twitter).

The portrait of George Washington, painted in the early 1800s, has historical significance. Before the abduction, he was in a storage facility in Englewood, Colorado.

CBS News reports that the FBI has teamed up with Englewood police to find both the portrait itself and the suspects in its theft.

On February 8, it was reported that in the US state of Alabama, unknown persons had quietly stolen a 60-meter tower from a radio station.