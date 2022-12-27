Who is Christine Lagarde, Italy’s enemy

In general, Italy is not loved abroad, especially in Europe. And if the British are pragmatic in the end and it is enough for them to do “business”, the French are the real enemies of our country, beyond the facade poses and some circumstantial salaam. Just think of the problem of managing migrants at the borders: they want to cross the borders and when they manage to do so, Paris brings them back at night, using the border police.

But Italy’s real enemy is a fairly old lady, born in Paris, wrinkled as a plum and who is the president of the European Central Bank from 1 November 2019. Her name is – wanting to decline her names in all their magnificence – Christine Madeleine Odette Lagarde.

Previously she was Minister of Economy of her country and in 2011 she became director of the FInternational Monetary World after his compatriot Dominique Strauss-Kahn he was forced to resign over the accusation, later proved to be unfounded, of raping a waitress in a New York hotel. A few years later, in 2015, he replied with a fake sex scandal with a prostitute at the Hotel Carlton in Lille on which the suspicion of match fix rests. The episode remains dark and Kahn he was acquitted of all charges but by then his career was ruined and his job was immediately snatched up by the shrewd Frenchwoman.

However, Lagarde has become famous in the world for a sensational discovery during a search of his private home in June 2013 as part of an arbitration inquiry into the Tapie – Crédit Lyonnais affair. As reported by the newspaper Le Monde, the investigators found some embarrassing notes of a letter that the then minister had addressed to the French president Nicolas Sarkozy:

“Dear Nicolas, very briefly and respectfully:

1) I am at your side to serve you and to serve your projects for France

2) I have tried my best and may have failed at times. I ask your forgiveness

3) I have no personal political ambitions and do not wish to become a servile ambitious like many of those around you: their loyalty is recent and sometimes short-lived

4) Use me for as long as you, your action and your casting need

5) If you use me, I need you as a guide and as a support: without a guide, I risk being ineffective, without support, I risk not being very credible. With my immense admiration. Christine L”.

