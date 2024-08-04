Joana Mallwitz’s success is inspiring, and in its current exaggeration it is worrying, sometimes oppressive. Mallwitz’s first appearances as the new chief conductor of the Konzerthaus Berlin in autumn 2023 all resulted in storms of jubilation that were as understandable as they were predictable. The enthusiasm was not only explained by the fact that for the first time a female chief conductor was taking office in the classical music metropolis of Berlin: finally a woman, embarrassingly late!