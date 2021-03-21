Although on April 25 he did not win the award for best leading actor, Anthony Hopkins already made history at the 93rd edition of the Oscars. With his nomination for The father, the British is the oldest performer to aspire to the award in that category. At 83, he surpassed Richard Farnsworth, aspiring to the statuette for A simple story in 2000.

I would hardly have imagined such a destination when I was growing up in a bleak gray suburb of Port Talbot in Wales. Had no aptitude for school or sports, and his tough working-class father looked at him skeptically. “You have no remedy,” the man used to say.

A chance meeting with actor Richard Burton, who had also grown up near Port Talbot and ended up becoming one of Hollywood’s top stars, would help Anthony Hopkins on his path to acting. The young man saw everything he wanted to be reflected in Burton’s trajectory.

Anthony Hopkins had no aptitude for school or sports. The performance was his salvation. Photo REUTERS

“I wanted to be famous. I wanted to be rich, “he once admitted in an interview with The New York Times when he remembered his beginnings. “I wanted to be successful, to make up for what I believed to be an empty past. And I became all of that. “

After passing through the Royal Welsh College of Music and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, Hopkins was invited in 1967 by Laurence Olivier to join the National Theater, where he became the great actor’s understudy for a production of The dance of deathby Strindberg.

And then he had his big break: Olivier had appendicitis and Hopkins had to replace him. “He appropriated the role of Edgar as a cat with a mouse between its teeth,” Olivier would write years later in his memoirs. Anthony was clear about what he was after: “I never told anyone about my ambitions, but I just wanted to go to California and be in the movies.”

Diana Rigg and Anthony Hopkins, partners on “Macbeth” in the ’70s. AP Photo.

At that time he was already receiving praise, but the truth is that he tended to overreact. During a sunset Equus In New York, director John Dexter discovered that Hopkins had scrawled lots of notations in the margins of the libretto. “What is this garbage?” He asked. “I just learned the lines.”

Katherine Hepburn, castmate in The lion in winter (1986), also advised him to keep it simple. And so Hopkins obeyed, although as he grew professionally, his private life was getting more and more complicated. Took too much.

One day he woke up hungover in an Arizona hotel room, not remembering the journey that had brought him there. It was his limit. “I thought: ‘I have to stop this because I am going to kill someone or myself. My life, from that moment, took on a new meaning.”

Anthony Hopkins in “The Silence of the Innocents” as Hannibal Lecter.

In 2020 he celebrated a new anniversary of his sobriety. “45 years ago I had a wake-up call. I was heading towards disaster. I drank to death. Then I received a message. I asked myself: do I want to live or die? And I said to myself: I want to live. my life has been great, “he recalled.

It was when he turned 38 years old. His manners became lighter and his work simpler.. And all that experience, that wisdom to manage expressive resources and not look too much, was seen in his most unforgettable work, his Hannibal Lecter of The silence of the inocents (1991).

“What happened to your lamb, Clarice?” Hannibal Lecter uses a monotone tone, which makes Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) bone freeze. The man on the other side of the cell glass, the one who smelled her imperceptible cheap perfume, knows much more about her than the FBI agent would have liked to imagine.

Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson in “The Remains of the Day.”

He is one of the most iconic characters in Hollywood history, and it is undoubtedly thanks to Hopkins, who remembers that when he first started reading the script, he asked his agent if the deal was already closed. “He said no, and I didn’t want to read any more until I knew, because he was the best character I could have ever dreamed of.”

Many times he was asked cHow he had composed the most fearsome and intelligent serial killer of all, but he always replied that he had found it easy: “Jodie would come with a coffee in hand, we would stare at each other through a glass wall and drop the text. It is done. We still meet sometimes to eat together and we talk about how much fun this way of making a living is. “

Master of interpretation, he does not give airs to know the secrets of his profession: “Acting does not require a genius or great intellectual effort. There will be people to whom it interests to him that it seems yes, but no “, said in a recent conference on the subject of The father.

Anthony Hopkins, in his appearances on Instagram.

“I’m just old, I have been active for many years so I know some tricks. The Stanislavski method is wonderful and I practiced it when I was young, but now it is more common sense than anything else.”

Whatever, The silence of the inocents Not only did it amuse him immensely (“You have to act with humor,” he often says), but it gave Hopkins the stardom he so longed for, as well as his first – and so far only – Oscar for Best Leading Actor, in 1992.

He had other great performances in the ’90s. It was showcased in The Howard mansion, by James Ivory and in What remains of the day, which earned him his second Oscar nomination, in 1994. The third would come in 1996 for Nixon.

Anthony Hopkins painted in his 40s. Instagram photo

Later he began to make decisions more guided by the economic than the artistic. This is how it was seen in movies like On the edge of danger (1997) acting hand-in-hand with a bear, or immersed in the mediocre aftermath of The silence of the inocents, repeating the immortal Hannibal Lecter. Later he would join franchises such as Thor or Transformers.

It seemed like her career had slipped into an irreversible coma, but in recent years she experienced something of a rebirth. Consider The father the best role he’s had in years, the culmination of a hot streak that includes The two Popes; The dresser, with Ian McKellen; a version of The Lear King full of stars; and a one season appearance in Westworld, the HBO series.

With The two Popes got his fifth Oscar nomination, as a supporting actor. Now, in the sixth, he competes with Riz Ahmed (Sound of metal), Gary Oldman (Mank) and Steven Yeun (Minari), although all four know that the late Chadwick Boseman is the almost certain winner by The mother of blues: being black and being dead are two unbeatable conditions to win a prize these days.

Anthony Hopkins’ paintings, which he often shows on Instagram.

The father It is based on the homonymous play by Florian Seller, also the director of the film, which tells how a woman (Olivia Colman) is seeing the mental deterioration of her father (Hopkins) suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Should Hopkins win his second Oscar, he would break the record for the oldest leading actor to win the statuette, which so far is Henry Fonda, a 76-year-old winner for his role in In the golden lagoon in 1982.

It would also surpass Jessica Tandy, who won the Oscar for best actress at the age of 80 for Driving Miss Daisyas well as Christopher Plummer, winner of best supporting actor at age 82 for his role in Beginners.

Olivia Colman and Anthony Hopkins in “The Father.”

As part of the risk group, he strictly respected the confinement due to the coronavirus. And he entertained himself with social networks. On his Instagram account, where he has more than two million followers, he wrote: “And maybe I’m not so sane.” The message was accompanied by a video in which he is seen painting. He says he does it furiously, with brushes on canvas, to calm anxiety.

In another post, he added a video of one of the sculptures he carved: a dog. As a plastic artist, although he does not have a defined technique and his works of art are different, Hopkins maintains certain details: a lot of color and expressive eyes.

“The face is not important, the eyes are the most bewitching part of the soul,” he says. “I only paint. I discover while I paint, I don’t analyze it, I just do it. My art is primitive. A children’s art, “he added.”It has to be childish, because I am a child“.

Many of his original and signed paintings are for sale to the public and start at $ 5,000. He has a virtual gallery where his art can be seen: anthonyhopkinsart.com.

Another of his activities was playing the piano in the living room of his mansion. Because he is also a musician and even released a record, Composer, in 2012, with his own compositions, performed with the Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

His followers praised him for taking the confinement with a good attitude and a lot of humor. And they viralized another of his videos, in which he danced to the rhythm of Drake and challenged Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to do the same.

Hopkins does not regret being in the last years of his life. On the contrary, he looks for the advantages of experience: “When you reach 83, I don’t know if you are smarter or more stupid, but of course you don’t waste time thinking too much about yourself.”

WD