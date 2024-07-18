Although it may generate resistance, several psychologists believe that it is necessary to better understand the mind of the femicide: there may be an enormous source of information, not taken advantage of, to stop violence against women. There are not enough studies on the subject, they believe, due to the rejection of a society that only demands higher sentences for murderers, or due to lack of resources. Francis Royett, a psychologist from Manes a la Obra, a collective to work on other masculinities, understands that this is a delicate subject, but has no doubt that we must overcome this resistance: “Femicide is not born, it is made. And we cannot talk about prevention without listening to them.”

This is the portrait of a femicide drawn by those who have been sitting in front of them for years: Royett on the other end of the Linea Calma helpline, a channel to assist men in times of crisis; Andrea Guerrero, with more than 16 years working as a forensic psychologist in cases of domestic and gender violence; and Angie Paola Román, a specialist in violence and family mediator. For these three psychologists, it is necessary to begin to dismantle the myths surrounding offenders and understand the responsibility, not only of the individual, but of a generally absent State.. Although they talk about rehumanizing the perpetrator and protecting their rights as citizens in prison, they do not deviate one inch from the strong condemnation of femicides. “These are atrocious crimes and they must be prosecuted. Period. There are no nuances,” says Román. “But we cannot explain this phenomenon by only telling the victims’ side.”

In a country where Two women are murdered every day Without the State anticipating the next massacre and demanding too much from the victims, can the perpetrators themselves be part of the solution?

No monsters, no sick people, no drunks

This is the first myth that, they agree, must be dismantled. By considering them monsters, according to Román, we distance them from the rest of society. We dehumanize them. “We feel that it is them — the terrible ones, the inhuman ones, the ones who are crazy or sick — and us. If we see them as monsters, or terrible beings, or we think that ‘they had to be drunk to do it’, we distance ourselves from the co-responsibility that the State and we have as a society,” she explains by phone. An exhaustive analysis by EL PAÍS of 631 sentences issued in the first 15 years of the gender violence law in Spain showed that only 6% of the perpetrators were drunk or drugged when they committed the crime. “Femicides are the result of an escalation of violence. And we have to learn to identify it as a society, not only the woman as a victim or only after the crime is committed,” Román adds.

Although there are few studies that order the motivations behind murder – often because the crimes go unpunished and other times because of the perpetrator’s own suicide – there are two common denominators: the absence of a community or support network and strong patriarchal dynamics. “We cannot criminalize mental health disorders,” Guerrero argues. “Not all of them have a paranoid personality, jealousy or personality disorder. But they are all sexist men without the tools to tolerate certain realities.” In many cases, Royett adds, they are men who were first victims of physical or sexual violence. “It is also common to find a serious breakdown in the social fabric in the history of these men,” explains Román, a professor at the Santo Tomás University in Bogotá. “It is easier for them to become violent when there is no sense of belonging.”

This is why authors such as Rita Segato, one of the leading voices on the subject, speaks of feminicides as “poor devils” who act as a result of their fragility: “Violence is the clearest sign of male failure, because it is the last resort to impose an ‘I’ on the world.”

Prevention from early childhood

Currently, only in Bogotá there are 655 women at high risk of femicide. Even with protective measures, the State is still unable to guarantee their safety. They often arrive too late. Or not at all. “Intervention is done on the victims and not on the perpetrators. It is tradition, but it is wrong,” Royett says, convinced. The patterns that experts have been outlining are sufficiently compelling to have an impact from early childhood. It is there where it is still plausible to identify and redirect sexist and controlling behavior. “The emotional world of young people and men is very complex because they are not socialized as beings who can express their emotions. We must intervene when they are very young and monitor youth,” he adds.

Guerrero agrees. And although she welcomes the fact that feminist discourse and prevention programs are becoming more common in schools, she regrets that many of them are not subject to evaluation. “There are young people who understand that your partner should not recommend how you dress or check your cell phone. But we don’t know if when they are in a relationship and it happens, they distance themselves from it or not. We need to evaluate the programs and change them if they don’t work,” she says.

Is prison the solution?

Prisons in Colombia, and elsewhere in the world, are not places for rehabilitation. In Colombia, the percentage of prisoners who reoffend is 36%. In Chile, it is 52.9%, and in Mexico it is around 60% for robbery crimes. Guerrero wonders what will happen to the femicides when they leave prison. “In Colombia, within five years, the first people convicted under the femicide law who have already served their sentence will begin to be freed. Can we guarantee that prison taught them to stop being violent? Can we guarantee the safety of the next partners they will have?” she asks.

Both the forensic psychologist and Royett regret the growing punitive populism in the region. “Prison is necessary, but we must also have effective treatments and we must open the debate on what we do with them,” Guerrero concludes. For him, psychological support in prisons is necessary, as well as a refocusing of them that seeks to rehabilitate and not punish.

Restorative justice for the families of femicide is off the table for most of the feminist movement. In fact, the alternative penal laws of countries such as Costa Rica or Colombia prohibit any other avenue than the penal route for crimes against women. The Mexican law on gender violence establishes that “mediation or conciliation procedures must be avoided, as they are unviable in a relationship of submission between the aggressor and the victims.” However, another branch of the movement considers that this is a way of taking away agency from women and their families: another form of patriarchal violence.

Román does not close the door to these processes that seek reparation but believes that “there is still a lot of work to be done.” “We must be extremely cautious in these mediation processes because violence exercised within a couple is very different from cases of terrorism, for example, where it has already been used,” he says. “The State cannot expose a victim like this without guarantees. What is evident is that prison is not the solution because they continue to kill us.”

