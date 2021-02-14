In 2015, at the age of 97, Katherine Johnson received the prestigious Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama. This African-American woman was an essential link in the American space conquest. From a young age, Katherine Johnson showed aptitudes in mathematics. She entered university at the age of 14. After embarking on a career as a teacher and researcher, she joined NASA in 1953 and remained there until her retirement. NASA entrusted him with the calculation of the trajectory of the first space flights, never seen before for a black woman, in a very white and masculine universe.

In the midst of the Cold War, the conquest of space is a major issue. “To know that at the time of the first orbital flight of an American in space, in 1962, a woman was consulted for her ability to calculate quickly and well, is remarkable”, explains astronaut Jean-François Clervoy, who adds that “in space, one second of error is 8 kilometers of error”. Katherine Johnson was involved in the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. Thanks to her and her colleagues, NASA was one of the first American institutions to abolish racial segregation. In 2016, Hollywood captures its story in the film Shadow figs, by Theodore Melfi and pays tribute to him. Katherine Johnson passed away on February 24, 2020.

