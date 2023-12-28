Portovenere, the private road in the UNESCO site: Tomasi and family in the sights of environmentalists

The CEO of Aspi Roberto Tomasithe manager who took Castellucci's place at Autostrade per l'Italia after the bridge collapse Morandihas to deal with the wrath of citizens and environmentalists for a decision that involves his family. Ruins, olive groves and pastures overlooking one of the most beautiful gulfs in Italy transformed into a eco-chic resort. The expansion of volumes – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – was obtained thanks to the housing plan and a TAR ruling that the Municipality, led by the governor's right-hand man Giovanni Toti, avoided challenging. A hill above Portovenere – Unesco heritage site, overlooking Cinque Terre and Palmaria island – on which the owners they now dream of having a road pass. A piece of the country says it is ready for barricades against Tomasi and his family.

Read also: Meloni runs away from journalists, are you sure it's the flu? The no to the ESM creates trouble

Read also: Giorgetti: “Mes? Never said ok to ratification. Enough hallucinations, no to debt”

Many gods land in fact they are registered (or jointly held) to his wife Francesca Angelicchiolawyer active in the defense of migrants, with a past as a councilor in a council of centre-left in La Spezia: “It's not a building speculation – explains Angelicchio. We are redeveloping an abandoned area. I am an environmentalist and a member of Greenpeace and these controversies sadden me. We have recovered an abandoned slope, disposed of illegal landfills and replanted 200 olive trees. As for the TAR, I believe that the Municipality did not appeal because it would have lost”. The fibrillation – continues Il Fatto – is also explained by the fact that right in front of the hill of discord the “master plan” with which Toti intends to transform the island of Palmaria in a sort of playground for millionaires. The close relationships between Toti and Tomasi are not a mystery, they point out in these parts.

Subscribe to the newsletter

