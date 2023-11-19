Portovenere – Another injury in the “wonder sector” of Muzzerone. And a new emergency helicopter transfer to San Martino in Genoa. A 50-year-old man from Collecchio fell from a height of 6 meters after the first throw. The causes are still to be reconstructed. The rock climber was unconscious. He was without a helmet and had a head injury.

Fortunately he recovered. When rescuers arrived, he had regained consciousness. His friends, who were with him, asked for help. The firefighters, CAI professionals and medical staff arrived on site.

The man was stabilized. Placed on the stretcher by the mountain and speleological rescue technicians, he was transferred to the Drago helicopter. The picture appeared less serious than in the first moments, but the head trauma was there. Hence the need to subject the tourist to in-depth medical tests. He also suffered a fracture of his right ankle. Weekends are always particularly burdensome for rescuers, due to the exponential increase in attendance.