Portofino – The parish priest of Portofino was right: the works for the construction of the lifts that the Malacalza family was building to connect their property near the Divo Martino church could be dangerous for the stability of the church itself. This morning the judge of the Genoa court Andrea Del Nevo has accepted the appeal promoted by the parish and definitively suspended the works.

The ruling reads that, on the basis of the uncontested conclusions of the expert appointed court-appointed technical consultant, “they are numerous critical issues and gaps regarding the project emerged of the work prepared”. Judge Del Nevo rules out that the works can resume by ordering the appropriate precautions but a new project must be presented. “The lack in the case under examination today even of an executive project by the appellants does not allow the state of deeds the continuation of the work, which can only be started after preparation of all the necessary new planning, obviously compliant with the indications contained in the report” writes the judge.

Last January, the Divo Martino parish had turned to the court, presenting detailed reports, highlighting that the area is geologically unstable. In February, the judge had appointed an expert as a court-appointed technical consultant to ascertain any risks, an expertise acquired in recent days and which led to today’s verdict. One of the two lifts, built at the expense of the Malacalza family, would have been a public service to easily reach the former public kindergarten, where the administration of Portofino intends to transfer the town hall. Now the process, if you want to continue, must start again.