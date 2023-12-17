Portofino – Great emotion for the landing in the Piazzetta of Santa Claus, an appointment that has now become usual in Portofino. Dozens of enthusiastic children listened to stories, myths and legends linked to the tradition of Christmas in front of the large tree lit last Saturday, like a fairy tale coming true.

Santa Claus was also welcomed by Mayor Matteo Viacava.

The festive events on the shores of the pearl of Tigullio do not end here: on December 24th Minnie and Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters are expected to arrive in the Piazzetta.