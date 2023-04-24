Genoa – “We don’t say bullshit: nobody has banned selfies here and even if they write it English it is not necessary to go after them if it is not true”. The mayor of Portofino Matteo Viacava is particularly annoyed by the news, which he claims is precisely “bullshit” born by misrepresenting an ordinance signed for a completely different reason. “We – he says – have signed an ordinance that prohibits gatherings in certain areas for safety reasons. Furthermore, it is an ordinance aimed at tour operators. Gatherings in two-three specific areas are dangerous”.

One is coming too second ordinance: a a provision that will prohibit i bivouacs, sit on the floor but also to go around barefoot, bare-chested or in a bathing suit. “An ordinance that we already had in the pre-covid period – underlines Viacava -, and that we had developed after some talks with the Municipality of Venice. Portofino is a jewel, we must behave accordingly”.