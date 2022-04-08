Pier Silvio Berlusconi, luxury purchase in Portofino: Villa San Sebastiano bought

Pier Silvio Berlusconi would have bought Villa San Sebastiano in Portofino: this is a real estate property of 1,300 square meters located on top of a mountain in the suggestive Ligurian town. The CEO of Mediaset, posted by Forbes in fourth place in the ranking of the richest billionaires in Italy, he would have concluded the real estate negotiations in the first days of April.

According to the rumors reported by Republicthe operation would be circumvented around 20 million euros. The purchase of Villa San Sebastiano in Portofino was conducted with Luca Bassani Antivari, founder of Wally Yacht and heir to the family that created the prestigious B-Ticino brand. The villa purchased by Pier Silvio would boast 1,300 square meters with 9 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms and a swimming pool. The luxury property is completed by 1.3 hectares of land with an orchard, a vineyard and a spectacular view of the Gulf of Tigullio.

The splendid Villa San Sebastiano, which takes its name from the chapel of the same name which is located a few meters away, was built in the sixteenth century and during the seventies was revisited by Gae Aulenti. According to various testimonies, the CEO of Mediaset would aim to make the San Sebastiano estate the starting point of an even broader project, aimed at preserve and enhance the territory of the Portofino mountain.

Read also:

“Tax, Ruffini dismantles the League: the Northern League in search of an exit strategy

“Third world war now inevitable”. German Minister comes out

Atlantia and RCS stamped papers: so Blackstone returns to the center of the cyclone

Elections France, now Marine Le Pen can win. Why Macron risks ko

Robledo to Affari: “Viola? We needed the foreign Pope in Milan”

Bisignani: “A truly imaginative Truth … Colombia? I have no idea”

Tax, sensational brawl in the Finance Committee. WATCH THE VIDEO

Enel X: with Sycamore for energy efficiency projects

Inail-FS protocol, Ferraris: “More culture of safety”

Rino Petino, this is how Puglia talks about Proximity 4.0 and the logistics of the future