Genoa – “It is appropriate to reiterate, in order not to give rise to controversies that are very far from reality, that there is nothing definitive regarding the perimeter of the Portofino Natural Park and it is therefore specious to ask the ministry for an opinion that has already been given”. Thus, in a note, the interim president of the Liguria Region, Alessandro Pianaresponds to the deputy of the Democratic Party, Valentina Ghio who had accused the ministry and the Region of disregarding the latest pronouncement of the TAR and the related cancellation of the provisional perimeter (further details of the parliamentarian’s intervention below).

“The Liguria Region is awaiting the outcome of the latest dispute before the Liguria Regional Administrative Court and relating to the challenge to the ministerial decree for the provisional perimeter of the Portofino National Park ordered in 2021 by the former minister Roberto Cingolani and contested by the majority of interested local authorities”, explains Piana.

The reference is to the appeal pending before the Administrative Court, also promoted by the Region, against the decision of the Ministry of the Environment, dating back to 2021, to extend the park boundaries to 11 municipalitiesas proposed by ISPRA, in the configuration rehabilitated by the Ligurian TAR ruling last May 21st.

“Once the outcome of the dispute has been received – concludes the interim president – the Liguria Region will resume discussions with all the entities involved from the provision and with the ministry itself to identify the appropriate path. All this, with a view to a shared and definitive definition of the National Park theme”.

Ghio, Pd: “What is happening is serious: the TAR was not taken into account”

“The Ministry of the Environment continues with the temporary perimeter of the Portofino National Park limited to three municipalities and desired by the Liguria Region and disregards the pronouncements of the Liguria Regional Administrative Court, which annulled the decree with which that perimeter was sanctioned. It’s one thing very serious”. Thus the Genoese deputy of the Democratic Party, Valentina Ghio, explained a question on the topic to the Chamber’s Environment Committee this afternoon.

The dem, together with several colleagues including the group leader in the commission, Marco Simianiand to the former minister, Andrea Orlando, asked what the government’s position was regarding the boundaries of the park, in light of the ruling of the Liguria Regional Administrative Court which last May 21st annulled the last ministerial decree which provided for the temporary perimeter extended to only three municipalities, accepting two similar appeals of citizens and environmental associations. The response of the deputy minister Vannia Gaia, in fact, confirmed the provisional perimeter to three municipalities, making no reference to the TAR ruling of May 21st.

“We have long condemned this incomprehensible and unacceptable decision, which disregards the will of the seven municipalities that had asked to enter the park, the opinion of Ispra, which underlined that there was no reason to reduce the perimeter of areas of significant naturalistic value, and disregards even administrative justice going against the opinions of the TAR which gave a resounding and reasoned rejection to the three-way perimeter”, Ghio points out.

The former secretary of the Democratic Party in Liguria adds that “with this choice, the local center-right and the consenting government hold an entire portion of territory hostage, depriving it of a greater opportunity for development and protection. They do not respect the will of local authorities and associations who have clearly expressed themselves against a stamp park and block essential funding for sustainable development”. According to the deputy, “the ministry, despite the fact that in an aside it speaks of a possible future extension of the park in of definitive perimeter, without however specifying times and methods and always referring everything to the Region, appears to be hostage of a headless regional council, with the president under house arrest, and ignores pronouncements, opinions and requests that cannot and should not be overlooked and underestimated “.