Santa Margherita Ligure – Following the phase of defining the candidatures for the provisional management committee of the Portofino National Park, Legambiente Liguria announced its decision not to propose any name to represent the environmental association. “We contested the three-way Park and coherence dictates that it should not be part of it – he explains Massimo Maugerimember of the board of Legambiente Liguria and councilor of the Park Community – The position of the Park, oriented towards needs of hunters And far from local economies“.

Faced with these circumstances, Legambiente decided not to participate in the nomination in management committee, remaining vigilant “on the speculations underway in Portofino, such as helicopter pads”. Maugeri thanked the mayors who collaborated in the previous months to enter the newly created Park, underlining the shared work despite the current differences.