Portofino – Portofino. From Lucio Carlo Mastantuono we know that he is 65 years old and above all that was awarded the two olive groves auctioned by the Municipality of Portofinosecuring the rare opportunity and beating the competition, putting a lot on the table 155 thousand euros for the most coveted terrain and 30 million euros for the other plot. For the rest, it is the same awarding commission that in the report, as required by law, declares the new successful landowner “per person to be nominated”. In short, Mr. Mastantuono from Genoa is a declared figurehead and so the real curiosity, so far unsatisfied, is to understand that he is the true beneficiary of the sale.

The news, naturally, is one that is as tempting as everything that moves and is sold in Portofino. It is no coincidence that the announcement, which has now closed, was published on November 12th, had hit the headlines. Today, obviously, with the closing of the two races and the commission report, the curiosity is even greater. The only concrete hypothesis is that the land will be used by some owner already resident and owner of some villa in the area in question: that is, in Prato locality 245 meters above the Piazzetta, a short distance from the Vessinaro stream, the small church of San Sebastiano and the Villa purchased by Piersilvio Berlusconi (about 250 meters) in 2021.

As regards the tender, in one case the “figurehead of Mr. guessing the circumstance that there would be no other participants and offering envelopes to open. In the second case, however, he played on the upside, taking away the ground at 155 thousand euros, starting from a base of 31,720 and exceeding three other offers, one of which was slightly lower (150 thousand euros). In short, truly remarkable acumen on the part of the winner.

The two lands, cultivated with olive groves, are respectively 2,460 m2 and 3,463 m2. They are close and the origin with which they ended up in the possession of the Municipality is identical, which has now decided to sell them to raise cash. In total they had arrived at the Municipality's protocol office, with all the required documentation including a 10% deposit 5 envelopes: 4 for the most expensive land and only one for the least valuable one.

The offers were examined by the ad hoc commission. It should be noted that there was one “agrarian pre-emption” by neighboring direct farmers or agricultural entrepreneurs who will, in the case of multiple offers, receive an advantage. The conditions of the land, at present, are not very good due to little or no maintenance.

Among other things, the announcement made reference to presence of wild animals and in particular to wild boars, which caused damage to the surrounding walls, the extent of which can only be defined after a thorough cleaning work. The successful tenderer will have to work hard to bring them back to acceptable conditions and be able to use the property purchased by the Municipality. While the possibility of building is reduced to practically zero, with at most the creation of a rustic building for agricultural use of a dozen square metres. Ideal, therefore, for those who love the dream view that can be enjoyed from here, grow olive trees and produce oil with the Portofino brand or simply secure land to avoid having other neighbors and safeguard their privacy.