Portofino – Mediator in the most colossal deal of the year: the acquisition of Castello di Portofino by Four Seasons through the licensee Fort Partners. And an entrepreneur with the acquisition of the last remaining free space in the Borgo: the 5 thousand square meters of the green area of ​​Piazza della Libertà, where he intends to build a multi-storey car park, a first aid center and a conference room.

Two initiatives intended to shake Portofino which bear the signature of the same person: Maurizio Raggio, a man of a thousand lives, hit the headlines for being the companion of Countess Francesca Vacca Agusta and a permanent tenant of Villa Altachiara. Raggio, 64 years old, is an entrepreneur who lives between Portofino, where he has a home in the Piazzetta, and Miami. Always on the move and very unwilling to sit still. «That’s how I am, it’s my character – he says -. I can’t sit idle, even though I enjoy life. But if an opportunity comes along, if I see an opportunity, then I’ll jump in.”

This was the case with the Four Seasons affair, the company that owns a hotel chain that has Bill Gates as its majority shareholder. After the denial regarding the purchase of the San Giorgio castle from the Garrè family, in recent days the acquisition by Fort Partners, licensee of the Four Seasons chain, was made official. Raggio confirms that he was the mediator of the sale worth around 70 million dollars: «Yes, the deal was born in Miami, where I have many friends, including Nadim Ashi, Lebanese and founder of Fort Partners. He told me about the operation he is completing for the hotel chain in Vatican City. He also told me that he would like to invest in a prestigious and luxury location like Portofino. I knew that there was the possibility of purchasing Castello San Giorgio, obviously faced with a serious offer and an industrial project. So I put the parties in contact. The negotiation was quicker than expected and the contract arrived within two months.”

Anyone who thinks that Raggio limited himself, during the summer, to acting as a real estate broker is greatly mistaken. Because, like an expert poker player, he has an ace up his sleeve. In the form of parking. «This time I played as an entrepreneur and bought the last free space of the Borgo, the one located in Piazza della Libertà – tells -. It concerns 5 thousand square metres, for which I have already given a mandate to architects, engineers and the Gerbi studio for the legal part, to prepare a project for a multi-storey car park. Faced with the traffic that Portofino suffers 6 months a year, the congested road and the endemic shortage of parking spaces, I want to give a real answer. I have already informed the administration and explained how I intend to implement the project.” The car park will be the core business but not the only objective: «I foresee the creation of a point for the first emergency, capable of working full time and responding to the needs of the country – he explains -. There is a huge safety problem for people, who today are at great risk because ambulances cannot arrive. With qualified personnel and equipment in this area we will largely solve the problem.” A second asset of the project concerns a conference room, “to focus on conference tourism and make the Borgo work even in the low season”.