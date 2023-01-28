Portofino – In the Piazzetta he is now a star. Like the Hollywood faces that tread the cobblestones for an imaginary fashion show while fans take a barrage of selfies. Even him, a male goat renamed Ringofrom the name of the two-colored biscuit that has been accompanying breakfasts and snacks for children of all ages for generations, has become accustomed to the “reflectors” of the docks and the Piazzetta del Borgo.

Abdicating its nature – it is true that the goats of the Mount were originally domestic but years of life in the wild, in the uncontaminated nature of the Park and its paths, have made them wild – after a period of “running in”, in which he watched humans from afar and stood apart in the Castello Brown park area first and Ciappella later, Ringo gained confidence and, now, has become everyone’s friend.

IS Francesco Gaioni, employee of Portofino Mare, who, among other tasks, takes care of the ticket office for visits to the beautiful manor house, symbol of Portofino, to tell the story of Ringo. A modern fairy tale, in which the protagonists are the goat and the love of the inhabitants of Portofino for creatures of all kinds. «A few weeks ago I was at the ticket office when I saw the goat go by – says Gaioni – I looked where it was going. She headed towards the park of the castle, the green area that can be visited crossed by a dirt road that leads to the Ciappella. Then she disappeared from my sight because she went deep into the bushes. The next day she reappeared, this time on the quay, where the fishermen usually stay. Maybe someone fed her, gaining her trust. Since then you have moved more and more towards the Piazzetta ».

The anomalous presence, however unusual, of Ringo has become daily. He arrives, takes a stroll on the descent and on the pier and lets himself be approached for a photo and to receive affection from his new friends. He has not only won the affection of the inhabitants of Portofino (a bowl of water and some morsels are always at hand) but also of the tourists.

«The Park Authority staff tried to take her back to Mtits natural environment – says Gaioni – but, after a while, Ringo came back».

Has the irresistible charm of the Piazzetta also affected Ringo? Anything can happen in Portofino and everything appears to be normal. Also that a goat raised in the wild “converts” to domesticity and establishes a bond with humans and approaches meekly, like a kitten or a small dog.