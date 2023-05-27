Genoa – «it’s a nicegetting old, of those used in Portofino». The words of Mariangela Canale, historic owner of the only focacceria in Portofino, seem to perfectly capture the current moment of the village. And if Stefano Dolce and Domenico Gabbana probably don’t know the term perfectly “getting old”, which can be translated as “cheerful euphoria”, it is also precisely them that he addresses. Because yesterday evening’s fashion show and the inauguration of the new Excelsior, which has become a Fashion Cafè with the signature of the two stylists, is considered to be a truly positive breeze on the still water of the Portofino bay. Just as the twinning between Portofino and Baglietto has been recently, the great relaunch of cruise ships which will number 18 at the end of May (3 still to go) and there are already 12 in view of June, or the relaunch of the restaurant signed by Carlo Cracco in place of the old Pitosforo and the arrival of chef Davide Galbiati at the Dav Mare of the Splendido hotel in the small square.

Portofino, Dolce&Gabbana light up the summer in the Piazzetta

Images of the fashion show and the inauguration of the Fashion Cafè (photo Piumetti)





If you add the success of Spring Regattas at the beginning of May and the Golden Bombolino Trophy with spectacular fireworks, both signed by the Italian Yacht Club, one can well understand that the atmosphere in the square is one of general optimism, as Paolo and Matteo Giovannini point out , the two “Twins” of the famous restaurant: «It’s a wonderful evening, the season has started in the best way. We are breathing in a fantastic atmosphere thanks also to Stefano and Domenico (Dolce & Gabbana, ed), who are exceptional people who believe in Portofino. We have to continue like this.” In short, if there is one thing that is really missing in the most glamorous evening since the beginning of the season, it is the “moaning”, which at least for one evening in Portofino seems to have been canceled and replaced precisely by the invexendo.

And from this point of view, the comment by is important George D’Alia, who is not only the deputy mayor but is part of that family that has made Excelsior great over the years and that has handed over the hand to the Dolce and Gabbana: «Of course I’m happy, nostalgia leaves room for the awareness that the place is in good hands and that Portofino is increasingly becoming what it deserves and has been in the past. We are experiencing a magical atmosphere. Tonight is exceptional, but it’s set to continue.”

As for the event, the catwalk show it was an opportunity to reiterate the uniqueness of Portofino and its timeless appeal. Many applauded the models, who presented the Portofino collection, which recalls the one already signed in 2015. The novelty, not only fashionable but also entrepreneurial, is that with the collection and the start of the first season of the Excelsior with the D&G firm has launched a new collaboration with Mytheresa: the maison and the luxury e-tailer have come together again for the creation of a new collection.

Plastically defined by the large billboard framed by painted roses, the encounter between Dolce & Gabbana and Mytheresa is not one of those unions that takes a back seat. Also present at the event was the CEO of the group which is worth 3 billion euros on the New York Stock Exchange. Also present was Giovanni Toti who confirmed the importance of Portofino for all of Liguria. The fashion show was well attended and the dresses were applauded. As for the Excelsior, as well as being one of the oldest and best known places in Portofino, it can be considered a true piece of history of the square. The Excelsior will therefore be led by an Italian brand, becoming a Fashion Café, with a boutique corner where you can choose designer clothes while sipping a drink. Opened in 1924 by Santino Repetto, great-grandfather of the current deputy mayor Giorgio D’Alia, the Excelsior was the “father” of the “Paciugo”, the famous ice cream that Lina, Repetto’s wife, had invented in 1942.