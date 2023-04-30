Portofino – The Dolce & Gabbana stylists take over the management of the Caffè Excelsior, one of the historic places in the Piazzetta. Rumors of the deal circulated on the docks. Rumors that, according to well-informed people, have given way to officialdom.

The Dolce & Gabbana event that the iconic Piazzetta will host at the end of May was, however, already set for some time and is not linked to the transfer of the place to the two stylists who, for years, have chosen the Borgo as a favorite place to host friends and acquaintances and organize luxurious parties and evenings in the villas on the hill overlooking Portofino.

The Excelsior will therefore be led by an Italian brand and, in all probability, will become a Fashion Café, with a boutique corner where you can choose designer clothes sipping a drink. Opened in 1924 by Santino Repetto (great-grandfather of the current deputy mayor Giorgio D’Alia), the Excelsior was the “father” of the “Paciugo”, the famous ice cream that Lina, Repetto’s wife, had invented and proposed in 1942 with the flavors available (cream, raspberry ice cream, fresh raspberries, cream and grenadine).

The management of the place had passed, later, to Liana, the daughter of Santino, now 97 years old, and to her husband, Antonio Nannicini “Nanni”, who died in 2008, passionate about local history and author of the book “Letter from Portofino”. When Liana and Antonio Nannicini retired from the business, the Zucca-Gazzolo family, also from Portofino, took over the leadership. In recent years there have been several changes of hands for what, in 2012, was included in the guide of Historic Places of Italy.