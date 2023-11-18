Portofino – The Mandrake back on sale. The former mill then restaurant Nearby (Santa Margherita), technically in the territory of Portofinowill be put back on sale by the Municipality of “Santa” which owns it at a reduced price. Oh God reduced: not yet for everyone but still less than the last offer at the end of summer.

The former mill is now the La Mandragola restaurant in Paraggi-Portofino

In the last attempted sale in September, in fact, the Municipality had proposed it to almost 1.5 million, a figure calculated according to an expert opinion but evidently considered by the market to be too high for the conditions of the structure and the possible reuse. Now it will be proposed to just over 1.2 million. Always a little but it must be considered that the property, with three floors and considerable dimensions, has an enviable position right behind the village of Paraggi and a few meters from that very short (less than 100 metres) but now legendary pedestrian street which in summer is a destination for super VIPs and Hollywood actors (the story is told here). The former mill is also at the beginning of the paths that lead to the Portofino mountain, which is also a destination for many hiking and trekking enthusiasts.



The pedestrian street of Paraggi paved with luxury brands

In short, it is a property with enormous potential, certainly in order to evaluate the investment it is necessary to quantify it precisely renovation costs and especially the function it may have in the future. This is most likely the aspect that makes the deal more complicated: why and how catering business, i.e. its last official use, has a decidedly lower value than a residential or tourist accommodation. Technical questions but which have a significant influence on i possible investors.



The enchanting bay of Paraggi

In any case, the latest sale attempted by the Municipality of Santa, which included this property in the three-year plan of disposals to raise cash, it went deserted. The deadline for submitting offers was the end of September 2023 but on October 3, the day of the theoretical sale, no one was there. At that point the Municipality asked itself: what to do? In the end the most obvious decision. Try again at a reduced price. Became of municipal property over a century ago (1913), over the decades it has undergone various changes of intended use and will now go back on sale at a price that is not exactly low-cost but at least more affordable: 1,269,000 euros. Still too much? Bear in mind that the values ​​of this area, one of the most chic in Italy, are always worth a lot: just think of the two micros olive groves that the Portofinese municipality sells for 30 thousand euros each? (If you haven’t read it, the story is told here).

In the package, in addition to the former Portofino mill, there is also a second property Enel cabin use which is located a few meters away. A volume that could one day be counted as volumetric estimates of a renovation. The new tender has been made official in these hours and the official communication of the deadlines for the submission of offers is expected shortly. Will it be the right time to sell him?