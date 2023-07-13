Genoa – The presence in Portofino of the bare-chested youtuber Logan Paul together with his bride-to-be Nina Agdal, in a bikini with beach slippers in the square, is controversial.

The two – he is a 28 year old wrestling champion, she is 31 and a model – they are one of the most social couples on the planet with millions of followers: it is natural that their presence in Italy has been at the center above all of the comments on social channels. But their image wandering around the VIP village has not only aroused curiosity and offered a job opportunity for the paparazzi lurking in the area; the other passers-by, tourists and residents, protested both on social media and in person for the the couple’s lack of attention to compliance with the well-known ordinance on decorumstrongly desired at the beginning of the season by the mayor of Borgo Matteo Viacava.

The ban on going around bare-chested and in inappropriate clothes has been clearly broken, complete with an involuntary confession of the duo through Instagram. However, there was no fine, nor was there a request to wear a shirt; but, as Viacava himself explains, it was only a case: «If they had met the police, they would have advised him to put on a shirt, because we are doing this to everyone, regardless of who they are. The fine is triggered only in the event of failure to repent”.