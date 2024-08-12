Portofino, sultry heat but air conditioning off. The battle with the Municipality

TO Portofinoin Liguria, the outbreak broke out battle of the air conditioners. In one of the most popular destinations for tourists and VIPs, a clash has begun between the Municipality and the residents. In the symbolic place of luxury and a destination for the international jet-set for its traditional colored little houses and his bay with clear watersnow – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – the fights are breaking out over illegal air conditioners. A case that exploded in these red-flagged days, with the temperatures touching 40 degrees and the home systems that are turned on at all hours of the day and night. Twenty-two reports of building violations between January and May, fifteen in the summer. These are air conditioners installed externally on the balconies or on the roofs of houses that are found to be illegal.

Just as the last of the stars arrived in town yesterday, Madonnawaiting to attend the stylists’ party Dolce and Gabbana which takes place at Villa Olivetta, a Ligurian retreat for designers reachable only by seathe topic is increasingly debated. Hard line of the Municipality led by Matteo Viacava — “ready to enforce the new regulation for a protected historic center like ours”. And if the air conditioning issue will be resolved sooner or later, even with sentences, Mayor Viacava is preparing to undertake another battle. That of the parables. “It’s not possible to have so many,” he concludes. We need to start hiding them and use them for multiple users. This will also give more value to our village“.