He Port this Sunday rose to a provisional second place after winning 1-0 Moreirense, a position that Benfica will be able to change this Monday, when they play the game postponed this Sunday against Santa Clara due to bad weather.

Sunday’s matches, in which the bulk of matchday 12 was played, have ended up undergoing several calendar changes due to the postponement of Santa Clara-Benfica and Guimarães-Nacional, in the latter case after the premises detected six cases of COVID in the workforce.

Thus, of the six scheduled games, four have been played, starting with the Tondela-Famalicão.

Those of Pako Ayestarán, who are playing a good game, they did not follow the results and they trusted the good moment of the Burgos winger Mario Gonzalez to get out of the pothole and climb a position that took them off the descent, and the player has not disappointed. His was the goal of the victory by 1-0, who came in the 52nd minute, a shot from the left after a providential pass from Jhon Murillo.

While, the Marítimo-Boavista finished in a tie to zero, in a match in which the protagonists were the defenders, who prevented the excitement and dedication of the forwards from ending in a goal.

More game gave the Brazilian Douglas Tank, author of the doublet with which the Paços Ferreira was imposed on Rio Ave (2-0), originated after two fatal errors by the visitors in minutes 24 and 56.

The Brazilian leaves the Rio Ave knocked out: they have gone six games without winning and this is already their third consecutive loss, just two places from the relegation places.

The day was closed by Port, who faced a Moreirense who just unexpectedly lost his coach, Cesar Peixoto, who left on his own initiative two months after arriving.

The Blue and Whites got the game back on track after a foul on Corona that precipitated a penalty in their favor, and that Sergio Oliveira scored on 22.

Thus ended twenty minutes of balance in the game, with a fierce Moreirense that was undone after the goal, and suffered until rest up to three occasions of the Port, which came to nothing.

The situation that did not improve after the break, and almost with the final whistle the tragedy of the Moreirense: the Spanish Toni Martínez scored in 89 and the brazilian Evanilson rounded the score to 3-0 in 92.