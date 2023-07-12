Boca is not having a good first half of 2023 but has managed to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, the great goal of the Argentine club. For that, they need to put together a competitive squad with top players, but they also cannot afford to part with their best players. In the midst of this situation, Porto made an offer for 90% of Alan Varela’s pass.
More current news from Boca Juniors:
The Portuguese team, which will play in the UEFA Champions League next season, offered €8M to the Argentine club for the transfer of the 22-year-old player whose transfer is valued at €9 million according to the page specialized in the transfer market. transfer markt.
According to the journalist Germán García Grova, the player welcomes this opportunity to make the leap from football to the old continent and would not oppose being transferred. In turn, it should be noted that Porto is a team that has paid close attention to Argentine soccer players to reinforce its squad, such as Lucho González, Radamel Falcao, Nicolás Otamendi or Lisandro López at the time. Therefore, this would be a very good destination for a player who seeks to grow in football, such as Varela.
It should be noted that despite his young age, the midfielder born in Isidro Casanova has already played 107 games with the La Ribera club in which he has scored 2 goals, distributed 3 assists and lifted 5 titles since his debut on December 20, 2020. for the Maradona Cup against Independiente.
The truth is that this offer came by surprise to the Boca world after Varela did not have his best performance in this first part of 2023 and that Jorge Almirón considers him a very important player to carry out his football idea.
For now, it is expected that the blue and gold square offices will respond to this offer in the next few hours.
#Porto #Alan #Varela #Boca
Leave a Reply