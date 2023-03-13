Next Tuesday, March 14, Porto and Inter Milan will face each other to play the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at 9:00 p.m. Spanish. The first leg ended with a victory by the minimum of the neoazzurri team. Now the match will be at the home of the Portuguese and anything can happen in this match.
Here the possible alignment of both teams for this round of the round of 16 of the Champions League:
BY- Diogo Costa: The Portuguese international will be in charge of defending the Portuguese goal as we are used to. He is the owner of Porto.
RL- Joao Mario: The 23-year-old winger left injured in the previous Portuguese league match against Estoril and comes as a doubt for this match. If it is available it will be the owner
DFC- Pepe: An old acquaintance from LaLiga who, despite his 40 years of age, is experiencing a second youth at the Portuguese club. He is the leader of the Portuguese defense.
DFC-Marcano: Accompanying Pepe as a central pair will be the Spanish Iván Marcano. Owner in this Porto.
LI-Zaidu: Closing the defensive line we find Zaidu, he already started in the first leg of the round of 16 and will be so again in this game.
MD-Franco: With Otavio’s loss for this game, his position will be occupied by Franco. He will be in charge of the offensive projection for that lane.
MC-Grujic: The Serbian will be part of the midfield line. A regular player in Porto’s lineups.
MC- Eustachian: The Canadian is a player who has the confidence of coach Sérgio Conceição, he will start against Inter Milan.
MI- Pepé: The Brazilian will start on that left wing. In the current season he has scored four goals and has distributed five assists.
DC – Taremi: He is the goal man of this Porto. The Iranian has scored 13 goals this season and has provided another six assists.
DC- Toni Martinez: Accompanying Taremi in attacking positions will be 25-year-old Spanish striker Toni Martínez.
This is how Porto’s line-up will look (4-4-2)
Goalie: Diogo Costa
defenses: Joao Mario, Pepe, Marcano, Zaidu
Midfielders: Franco, Grujic, Eustaquio, Pepé
strikers: Taremi, Toni Martinez
BY- Onana: The Cameroonian has taken ownership in the goal, although in the previous game he was on the bench, and he will start again against Porto
CAD – Dumfries: The Dutchman who shone in the last Euro Cup will be in charge of running the right wing of the Estadio do Dragão.
DFC-Skriniar: Regular headline in Inter’s plans. He has the full confidence of the coach and even if he arrives as a doubt for this match, if he is available, he will surely start as a starter.
DFC – Acerbi: He joined the Inter Milan squad this year and has earned a place in the starting 11. He will start against Porto
DFC-Bastoni: Another regular player in the titles of the Italian team and will start again against Porto in these round of 16.
CAI- Dimarco: He is the usual one in the left lane of this scheme used by Inzaghi Everything indicates that he will repeat ownership
MC-Barella: The 26-year-old Italian is another player who has the full confidence of Inzaghi and will surely start this tie.
MC-Brozovic: The Croatian will be in charge of maintaining consistency in the Italian midfield. Everything indicates that he will start against Porto.
MC- Çalhanoglu: The Turk is already a familiar face of this Inter Milan and will be present in the Portuguese fiefdom.
DC-Lukaku: The Belgian will start as a starter against Porto. Although he is not at his best, he will do everything possible to pierce the goal of the Portuguese
DC- Lautaro Martínez: The one who was world champion last December will close the squad used by Inzaghi for this match that Inter Milan has to close to advance to the round.
This is how the Inter Milan line-up will look (3-5-2)
Goalie: Onana
defenses: Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni
Midfielders: Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco
strikers: Lukaku, Lautaro
