Arsenal returns to these stages of the competition after some years without achieving it, and in this case, they will face Porto in Do Dragao in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. For its part, the Portuguese team comes to this match after winning its last league match, where it is third in the table, several points behind the first place, and in which the figure of the legendary defender Pepe, with 40 years of experience, stands out. age and performing at a good level.
On the other hand, Arsenal comes into this clash after winning decisively in their last Premier League match, in which they are fighting for first place in the standings, in a great season for Arteta's team, and with great players. talent like Odegaard or Saka.
We will see how this first leg develops, which will be key for the aspirations of both teams in the second leg that will take place at the Emirates Stadium.
City: Porto
Stadium: Do Dragao
Date: Wednesday February 21
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+
Star+
HBO Max
Paramount+, ViX
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Estrela Amadora
|
2-0V
|
Portuguese League
|
Arouca
|
3-2D
|
Portuguese League
|
River Ave
|
0-0
|
Portuguese League
|
Farense
|
1-3V
|
Portuguese League
|
Moreirense
|
5-0V
|
Portuguese League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
0-5V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
0-6V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
3-1V
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
1-2V
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
5-0V
|
Premier League
Port: Zaidu and Marcano due to a torn cruciate ligament.
Arsenal: Timber due to a torn cruciate ligament, Vieira due to groin problems, Thomas Partey due to a thigh injury, Gabriel Jesús due to a knee injury, Zinchenko due to a calf problem.
Port: Diogo Costa, Joao Mário, Pepe, Otávio, Sanusi, Varela, Nico González, Conceicao, Pepe, Galeno, Evanilson.
Arsenal: Raya, Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.
Porto 0-1 Arsenal
