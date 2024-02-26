Porto Venere – He serenaded her. Under the balcony. In Sardinian. Thanks. And the whole village, for hours, talked about nothing else except the contagious happiness of the couple, who shortly thereafter pronounced the “fateful yes”. It was more than a wedding, the one between Laura Carassale, pretty girl, and Fabrizio Grussu, part of the community for some time but with firm roots in Sardinia. The couple shared their joy with their family and with the whole country, choosing a setup that truly united details of the two regions, which have always been very close.

It all started with the serenade. The groom chose to sing to the bride the song, Savitri, “Cantico d'amore”, by the Sassari singer Soleandro, born Giovanni Maria Pilo. It's a Sardinian version of “Perfect”, by Ed Sheeran. The serenade is not something you see every day, but in this case the groom chose to respect an ancient universal tradition, dear to lovers of all ages. It was a real, festive declaration, a commitment that the two betrothed had naturally already shared, but which wanted to take on an additional romantic aura. Another detail.

During the wedding ceremony, the singer Valentina Pira he amazed everyone present by singing two traditional Sardinian love songs for the couple of friends. An absolute curiosity for the well-known performer, used to interpreting the French chanson of Edith Piaf, or the German cabaret, and Marlene Dietrich. The decorations – the friends explain – were made with care, using olive and myrtle sprigs, two symbolic plants of the two lands. The menu was no exception, modulated on a double track, in homage to Liguria and Sardinia. Sgabei from Lunigiana, cured meats and cheeses from Val di Vara, but also pane carasau and Sardinian pecorino. Same cultural combination for the first courses. The trofie with pesto with Pignone potatoes but also the malloreddus Campidanese style. For the second course, the Ligurian stuffed rabbit and the Sardinian roast suckling pig. The groom personally selected and sent the typical products from Sardinia. Not only. The family confide that in the period preceding the wedding he collected kilos of myrtle with his own hands, and made a liqueur to offer as a gift to the guests.

Angela Valdettaro, mother of the bride, confides that she was “moved to see their happiness”. They were literally radiant. The soap bubbles, the joy, but also the deep emotion in the looks. Lots of congratulatory messages. And, since yesterday, both spouses have changed the photograph of their social profile, inserting the most romantic image of the wedding.