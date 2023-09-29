Porto Venere – The director is in love with the sea and inevitably with luxury Steven Spielberg he sold his previous yacht to a Canadian tycoon a couple of years ago and had another one designed by the same Dutch shipyard, 109 meters long. Same name, Seven Seas, i.e. Seven Seas, and an unmistakable silhouette. And from the moment of delivery in July, he made a name for himself in the gulf. When the yacht appears, you know that the director is nearby and is about to appear Porto Venere.

A lifelong friend of chef Giuseppe Basso, Spielberg never gives up on his seafood specialties Lorraine Inn. It’s been there so many times now. And yesterday, when her large yacht stopped near Palmaria, she did not disembark alone, as has happened on other occasions. Yesterday he brought some friends with him. All well-known faces from the world of entertainment and politics. They landed on the island Michelle Obama, former first lady, wife of the president of the United States, but also the actor Tom HanksAnd Patti Scialfa, wife of the American singer Bruce Springsteen. Had it not been for some details, such as Spielberg’s panama hat, they would probably have gone unnoticed, like any other holidaymaker. American screenwriter, director and film producer, 76 years old, it is now well known throughout the world. And he has no problem showing himself like any other tourist, usually even taking selfies with fans. Yesterday, however, in Palmaria the group of VIPs did not want to take the classic souvenir photos, not even with the venue staff.

An unusual choice, perhaps dictated precisely by the fact that everyone’s look, ladies in the lead, appeared unusually casual. It is known that when they are away from the spotlight, VIPs do not wear flashy clothes, precisely to avoid being noticed. They appear evidently different compared to what is seen in the official images, set and perfect, if not actually retouched to erase the signs of aging. No hairstyles for women, just any summer clothes for everyone else. After all, it is a group of friends, regardless of the fact that they have extraordinary lives. It wasn’t a coincidence that brought the director and his guests together. These are truly bonds that have many years of history. The association goes back a long time. And, as the years went by, the outings in company became more frequent.

This summer at Barcelona, at Bruce’s concert, there were all of them among the spectators. Michelle Obama also provided backing vocals on one of the songs, along with Springsteen’s wife, Patti, and Spielberg’s wife, Kate Capshaw. All three came on stage with tambourine in hand, and danced, laughed and sang Glory Days. In the audience applauding them in that unusual guise were Obama, Spielberg and Tom Hanks. And they all met together at the other stages of the European tour, including the Italian ones. Where there was one, there were also the others.