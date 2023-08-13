Porto Venere – Cowboy-style hat, in electric blue like the elegant cover-up, with gold edges. And underneath, just a bathing suit, white. Summer straw bag, Minister Daniela Santanché arrived yesterday by sea in Porto Venere. She landed aboard a tender, from which she dismounted barefoot, then wearing a pair of clogs. She could not go unnoticed, in the face of a dazzling look, in perfect style with her public figure.

Together with some friends, all with sun hats and refined seaside outfits, one aqua green with flounces, one in fuchsia and the other animalier, she moved towards the centre. Alongside, among the male escorts, in a white t-shirt, there would also have been her boyfriend Dimitri. Daniela Santanché appeared relaxed and fit. Her recent controversies don’t seem to have disturbed her, much less to have made her want to spend a summer at the beach.

She got out of the tender e with ease she did not pay attention to the inevitable curiosity shown by passers-by. The minister is not new to frequenting Porto Venere, a place that is confirmed as being loved by well-known faces in the show business. Already many times, in the past summers, she had been noticed under St. Peter’s and also on the island of Palmaria. She is a regular tourist, even before the government appointment. Recently, in institutional capacity, it has intervened in the gulf on various public occasions, also for the political “investiture” of Leonardo Paoletti, mayor of Lerici, who joined the Brothers of Italy party, a not unexpected fact, following a historic center-right militancy.

In yesterday’s circumstance it was in private version. Leaving aside politics and the recent discussions following some television investigations, Santanché also has a historic friendship with the lawyer Annamaria Bernardini De Pace, who has established his holiday residence in a villa inside the Montemarcello Magra Park, where he receives friends from the show business, in an environment with a view of Magra, where many beloved frogs dominate, naturally in the form of works of art. Long-time politician and businesswoman, born Garnero, already married to Santanché, beyond the controversies and controversies she is a character that everyone knows. And yesterday in Porto Venere she was very photographed. After all, her face also always appears in the worldly chronicles, either at the Taiga, or in the places most linked to the cult of holidays. In this sense, her presence in Porto Venere is not surprising.