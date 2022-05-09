Confindustria in the viewfinder, Cosulich asks for a step forward. New battleground on the appointments in the Basin Authority

Genoa –Do you beat them? For now they try to dodge them. The industrialists and terminal operators of Genoa are convinced that the message of the President of the Region Giovanni Toti is not addressed to them.

The governor urged yesterday in an interview with the XIX century to immediately cease the conflicts between operators and to avoid spending time thinking more about tripping competitors than growing the airport with new investments.

