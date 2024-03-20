PORTO TORRES. A professor at the Mario Paglietti Nautical Institute in Porto Torres was attacked in class by a 17-year-old student, who insulted him, threatened him with death and then repeatedly crushed his hand when closing the door, causing trauma and deep cuts on several fingers . The teacher filed a complaint with the police.

The episode occurred last week: the teacher was holding his Graphic Representation Technologies and Techniques lesson when the boy, who attends another class, approached the classroom, annoying the teacher. The teacher sent him away and went to his class to complain to the teacher on duty about the student's behavior. Here the young man crushed the teacher's hand in the door several times, insulting him and threatening him with death. The professor, who had to go to the emergency room where he was given several days of treatment for the trauma and deep cuts he sustained, reported the matter to the Carabinieri of the Porto Torres Company.

The military has identified the student and is proceeding with the investigations of the case before transmitting the documents to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office. An internal investigation was also launched by the school for possible disciplinary measures to be taken against the boy.