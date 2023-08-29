Porto Torres, on the ferry with 41 kilos of pebbles: French tourist stopped

Surprised with 41 kilos of pebbles as he boarded the ferry. A French tourist was punished with a fine ranging from 500 to 3 thousand for violating regional law 16 which has been against the theft of sand, shells and stones from Sardinian beaches since 2017.

The man was intercepted in Porto Torres by officials of the Customs and Monopolies Agency and by the security personnel of the Sardinian Sea Port System Authority, as he boarded the ferry bound for Nice. The cargo was in the trunk of his car.

The finds have been seized and will be relocated to the point where they were taken, Lampianu beach, on the coast of Sassari. The staff of the environmental education center of the Porto Conte Park and Capo Caccia Marine Protected Area – Isola Piana will take care of it.