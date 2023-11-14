We are now sadly used to seeing such scenes in some parliaments, as happened last week in Tirana, complete with smoke bombs and overturned chairs. In sport, however, they are returning more and more frequently to demonstrate outside football stadiums, appointments to punch each other, when things go well. Certainly not in a shareholders’ meeting. And yet this is exactly what happened in Portugal. A fight, or rather several fights, in a stadium atmosphere for the extraordinary general assembly of Porto which should have been held last night at the Dragao Arena and which, instead, after midnight and various suspensions was canceled due to the scenes of violence that occurred.