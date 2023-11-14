At Dragao Arena the general meeting degenerated and was postponed after midnight. Villas Boas: “What happened today must not and cannot happen again”
We are now sadly used to seeing such scenes in some parliaments, as happened last week in Tirana, complete with smoke bombs and overturned chairs. In sport, however, they are returning more and more frequently to demonstrate outside football stadiums, appointments to punch each other, when things go well. Certainly not in a shareholders’ meeting. And yet this is exactly what happened in Portugal. A fight, or rather several fights, in a stadium atmosphere for the extraordinary general assembly of Porto which should have been held last night at the Dragao Arena and which, instead, after midnight and various suspensions was canceled due to the scenes of violence that occurred.
5000 members
Around 5000 members were present, but in the end the work was not carried forward. “One of the darkest days in Porto’s history. A disgrace, an unscrupulous organization, without respect for the members of this great club. On November 20th we will try again, Porto needs to find itself in the principles and values it has, what happened today must not and cannot happen again”, commented André Villas-Boas, former Dragoes coach and one of the possible candidates for the presidency of the club.
