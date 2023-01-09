In recent times, Porto has been one of the clubs in Europe that has welcomed Mexican soccer players with open arms. On occasion, the Portugal team even had four Mexican players in its squad. We are talking about Raúl Gudiño, Diego Reyes, Jesús Corona and Héctor Herrera, a completely unprecedented event in the history of our football and which speaks of the confidence of the Lusitanian team in the tricolor footballer.
Naturally, not all of these footballers were able to perform at the same level, some had better football than others, specifically Héctor Herrera and Jesús Manuel Corona, who were vital in achieving titles, including Miguel Layún himself, who He also had a very decent passage through the group of dragons. Although, in the most recent years, after the departure of ‘Tecatito’ from the club, the Portuguese team has not bet on the market of Mexican soccer players, it seems that they still have their sights on Liga MX.
The Mexican ambassador in Qatar was invited this weekend to enjoy a match at Do Dragao del Porto, and the subject took the opportunity to question the club’s president about when he would bring Mexican soccer players to the team. Faced with this question, the response of Jorge Nuno Pinto da Costa, head honcho of the dragons, was clear and forceful “we are still interested”, pointing out that there is follow-up on Mexican soccer and that it is a live market option. The last Mexican to be linked to Porto has been Luis Chávez,
