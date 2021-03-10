The Portuguese team, Porto, qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals despite losing to Italian host Juventus 3/3 Tuesday evening in the second leg of the round of sixteen.

Sergio Oliveira gave Porto in the 19th minute from a penalty kick, then Federico Chiesa responded with two goals for Juventus in the 49th and 63rd minutes.

Porto have played with ten men since the 54th minute, after Mehdi Taremi was sent off for receiving two warnings.

The first leg ended with a two-goal victory for Porto, which is the same result as the original time of the second leg, in order to resort to additional time in two halves.

During extra time, Oliveira scored the second goal for him and Porto in the 115th minute, and then Frenchman Adrien Rabiot scored the third goal for Juventus in the 117th minute.

The two teams tied 4/4 on aggregate, but Porto outperformed the away goal by two goals.

The match began with a quick attack by Porto, which ended with a surprise shot by Matthews Uribe from the edge of the penalty area, Juventus, but the ball passed by the right post of goalkeeper Wojciech Cesny.

Juventus responded with a dangerous opportunity after a perfect cross by Juan Cuadrado inside the penalty area for Alvaro Morata to hit a powerful ball with his head without any defensive supervision, but Porto goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin saved his goal brilliantly.

Porto almost opened the scoring in the seventh minute, after a wonderful effort from Zido Senussi, before sending a distinguished cross inside the penalty area, which Tarmi met with a direct shot that rebounded from the body of a Juventus defender to follow the ball with his head, but the crossbar prevented him from scoring.

Porto got a penalty kick in the 19th minute after Meri Demiral blocked Tarmi, with Oliveira scoring the lead for the Portuguese team.

Jesus Corona nearly scored the second goal for Porto in the 25th minute with a creeping shot from outside the penalty area, but Chesney stood in the line for him.

And a new opportunity appeared for Porto in the 25th minute, with a powerful shot from Senussi from the edge of the penalty area, but the ball passed directly over Juventus’ net.

Juventus responded with a chance after the ball was prepared for Morata inside the penalty area to hit a strong ball, but Porto’s goalkeeper Marchesen narrowly pushed the ball away to a corner kick.

Nothing happened during the last minutes of the first half, which ended with Porto advancing with a goal without a response.

Four minutes into the second half, Federico Chiesa managed to equalize for Juventus after a pass from Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo, which was met by Chiesa with a powerful shot in the left corner of the Porto goal.

Porto played with ten players since the 54th minute after Tarmi got two warnings within two minutes, the first due to roughness with Chiesa and the second for wasting time.

Chiesa almost scored the second goal for him and Juventus in the 58th minute after he broke through the Porto penalty area and dodged his goalkeeper, but he slowed down the shot so Pepe intervened and saved the situation.

Chiesa scored the second goal for him and Juventus in the 63rd minute, after a neat cross from Cuadrado, which Chiesa met beautifully with a header into the net.

Moussa Mariga almost scored the second goal for Porto five minutes before the end with a powerful shot, but the ball passed completely alongside Juventus’ goal.

The chance for a confirmed goal for Juventus was missed in the third minute of stoppage time after the crossbar blocked a missile shot from Cuadrado.

The two teams ruled for extra time, which saw many opportunities missed, especially through Juventus.

Despite the numerical shortage, Porto managed to score the second goal by Oliveira through a free kick that he executed beautifully into the net, announcing his second goal in the match.

Three minutes before the end of the second extra half, Rabiot scored the third goal for Juventus, after a corner kick by Federico Bernardeschi, and Rabiot met with an elaborate header into the net.