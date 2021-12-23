Porto achieved the triumph in the Portuguese classic after beating Benfica at the Do Dragao stadium (3-0) to seal their qualification for the quarterfinals of the Portugal Cup.

A fast-paced start marked the meeting between the two most successful teams of the tournament and dominators of Portuguese football. In half an hour Sergio Conceicao’s painting, also leader of the League and who aspires to his eighteenth Cup trophy, He put the victory on track even though he played the second half with one less player due to the expulsion of Evanilson just before intermission.

The Brazilian made the difference while on the field. At the minute of play, he opened the scoring by taking advantage of a loose ball inside the area to beat Helton Leite. Six minutes later, he extended his lead with both Vintinha with a shot from outside the area.

The Benfica, the team with the most cups (26) and unsuccessful finalist in the last two editions, tried to react. In fact, he shortened the gap with a goal from the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez who was annulled by the VAR for offside.

At half an hour the Port widened his advantage in a great play by the Colombian Luis Díaz who gave the ball to Evanilson to mark empty door.

The situation was complicated for the locals on the brink of halftime when Evanilson saw the second yellow card and was sent off.

It served him with the advantage gained earlier by Port who kept the guy after against a rival who did not improve with the movements from the bench. The entry of Taremchuk and Everton first and Haris Seferovic later did not have the performance expected by Jorge Jesús, who was able to shorten distances in the final stretch with both Nicolás Otamendi, again invalidated for offside. The Argentine defender was sent off in added time after seeing the second yellow card.

Abel Ruiz expelled and Braga, eliminated from the Portuguese Cup

The expulsion with a direct red of the Spanish striker Abel Ruiz conditioned this Thursday to Braga, eliminated by Vizela (1-0) in the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup, a phase from which the Moreirense and the Belenenses, of the first division, surpassed by Mafra and the Rio Ave, respectively, of the second category of Portuguese football.

Abel Ruiz left the pitch of the Do Vizela stadium at half an hour when he starred in a hard tackle on Nuno Moreira that at nine minutes he had put the Vizela ahead on the scoreboard.

Initially the referee showed the Spanish international the yellow card, but, after being warned by the VAR after the action was reviewed, Abel Ruiz saw the red and was expelled.

The Braga, favorite in the confrontation, in inferiority, could not turn the situation around. In addition, the clash with nine men ended because Andre Horta, in 89, was also forced to leave the field.

Next to the Vizela el Mafra and the Rio Ave, Second, they achieved the classification after expanding the list of surprises of this cup day. They left the Moreirense and to Belenenses, from First.

Mafra beat Moreirense, who went ahead to half an hour with the Brazilian’s goal Yan and that he also played from 33 with one more man due to the expulsion from the premises Gilherme Ferreira.

Even so, the Mafra soared. Mule, from a penalty, equalized shortly before the break, and Pedro Barcelos and Andrezinho the classification of the Mafra.

The Rio Ave, meanwhile, left Belenenses out of the Cup after winning on penalties in Vila do Conde (1-1). Nuno Pedro put the visitors ahead after nine minutes but Hugo Gomes got the equalizer at the edge of the intermission for the set of Luis Freire who kept the rate until penalties where he sealed his classification.

Braga, Mafra and Rio Ave join Tondela, Portimonense, Leca and Sporting that previously stamped your pass.