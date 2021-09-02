The Porto Group holds an auction with 153 vehicles this Friday (3), at 11 am, in the State of São Paulo. Among them, 28 motorcycles are offered.

Motorcycle highlights include a BMW G 310 R (2018). The model has 9 plate end and 48,746 km run. The current bid is at BRL 4,800.

Another motorcycle put up for auction is a Kawasaki Ninja 300 ABS (2014). The vehicle has end plate 6 and 44,407 km covered. The current bid is $5,600.

To bid, interested parties must access Sodré Santoro’s website (in this link).

