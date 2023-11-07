Genoa – Without a commissioner for two months. Without yet the possibility of establishing the caisson factory in Vado, when the construction of the first of the 100 blocks should have taken place on 29 September. Nevertheless the construction site of the new breakwater in the port of Genoa is already dealing with variant projectsand the draft shown below, received by the offices of the Genoa-Savona Port System Authority, indicates that these are not simple to speak. The mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, expected to become the next commissioner after the resignation of Paolo Emilio Signorini in August (last night there was another Council of Ministers, and even in that case the appointment Prime Ministerial Decree was not on the agenda ), spoke about it publicly at the Genoa Boat Show, and they have been circulating since last summer various drafts and modification hypotheseswhich apparently originated from an idea of ​​the entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli, the largest concessionaire in the area directly affected by the moving of the Dam to the sea.

The draft

The project above has nothing official (because everything that is actually being planned and done on the Dam is expressed in documents on the site, they say by the Port Authority) but it is part of the close planning correspondence between the Municipality and Palazzo San Giorgio. The same happened a year ago, when the Municipality itself hypothesized the transfer of the Petroli Port to Pra’ and the Repairs to Multedo. Interviewed by 19th century on the authorship of the project above, Bucci denies that this comes from the technical structures of the Municipality, but it is clear that whoever drew the lines of this draft took into account all the elements of modification of the current dam project that they have discussed so far Spinelli, Bucci and Signorini.

The barrier and the master plan

As can be seen from the drawing, in fact, compared to the project currently in the pipeline, the Dam here is slightly shorter and further away than the docks to the west of the Sampierdarena Basin, while the extension of the Airport Dam creates a narrow canal that guarantees mini-access to the West of the port, closing the mouth of the Polcevera stream. Following the wishes of the terminal operators in the area, this draft project envisages, with very detailed measurements, both the fillings between the various quays (minus Ponte Somalia Levante, a possible landing place for chemical depots, and Ponte Eritrea, dedicated to conventional non-container traffic ), and the advancement of those protruding further east: these are elements that should be discussed in the new port master plan.

The ferry port

A completely new element, however, is the ferry-freight terminal which should be built perpendicular to the head of the Ronco-Canepa compendium, although the genesis of this idea is clear: space for this category of traffic – the only one that has been growing in Italy for years – to There is less and less of it in Genoa, with the maritime stations already capped and with the chemical depots which, if approved, will take away berths from Grimaldi, a shipowner specialized in this activity. The idea here is to get it right, e.g create a new terminal for freight ferries taking advantage of the spaces left open by the Dam.

The unknown airport

However, the hypothesis should pass the Enav exam, given that the expansion projects in this part of the port take into account the heights of the ships and their metallic mass which can interfere with the airport’s radars: putting four ferries moored in line with the aircraft landing cone could lead to need for a reorientation of the runway: not easy given that these infrastructures are, like ports, created by studying winds and currents. It should be noted that in this project the advancement towards the sea requested by the ship repair companies is not taken into account, while the stump of the old dam in the middle of the port access remains almost untouched, as requested by the Superintendence.