Porto de Conceição beat Braga in the final with an own goal from André Horta and a late Otavio goal to seal the conquest of the Taça de Portugal number 19 for the Dragões

Sergio Conceição’s Porto win the Portuguese Cup (Taça de Portugal) for the 19th time in their history. At the Estádio Nacional (Oeiras) i Dragões they beat Artur Jorge’s Braga 2-0 in the final with André Horta’s own goal in the 53rd minute and Otavio’s goal signed in the 81st minute.

Again in the second half there were also two expulsions on each side: Wendell (Porto) in the 62nd minute and Niakatè (Braga) in the 79th minute. Porto, therefore, are not left empty-handed this season, having finished second in the league with 85 points behind Benfica (87 points).

#Porto #Conceição #wins #Portuguese #Cup #Braga