In the second leg of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League on Tuesday, March 9, Juventus football club Turin defeated Porto Lisbon 3: 2, but finished on aggregate in the tournament.

The meeting took place in Turin, Italy, at the Allianz Stadium. From the side of Old Lady, the goals were scored by Federico Chiesa, who scored a double against the opponent’s goal, and Adrian Rabiot. Sergio Oliveira scored twice at Porto.

Juventus Turin striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, has not scored a goal in the Champions League playoffs for the first time since 2005.

Despite the black-and-white victory in the match, the Portuguese advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals. In this they were helped by two goals scored away. In addition, the Dragons won the home match 2: 1. Porto’s opponents will be known after the draw.

Earlier that day, Borussia Dortmun, after a 2-2 game against Sevilla of Spain, advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals. The opponent of the German team will be determined as a result of the draw, which will take place on March 19.