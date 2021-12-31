The Porto team defeated Benfica (3-1) this Thursday, for which “the dragons” are consolidated in the leadership they share with Sporting and open a gap with the embodied team, with a distance of seven points. The first half ended 2-0 in favor of the Blue and Whites, with goals from Fábio Vieira and Brazilian Pepê in the 34th and 37th minutes, respectively.

At the restart, Ukrainian forward Yaremchuk narrowed the gap, but Benfica’s initial push faded in minute 49 with the second yellow to André Almeida. In 68, the Iranian Mehdi Taremi met again with the goal and certified the final 3-1. Also this Thursday, Braga beat Arouca (0-6) and Paços de Ferreira beat Santa Clara (2-1). After the sixteenth matchday, Porto and Sporting top the table with 44 points, followed by Benfica with 37. Below, in relegation places, close the table Famalicao, with 11 points, and Belenenses with 8.

#Porto #knock #Benfica