Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the territory of his birth. Although not strictly: the match will be played at the Estadio do Dragão, in Porto, and Messi’s star and archrival arrived in the world on the island territory of Madeira.

The appointment is relevant for CR7 and for Juventus who have already adopted it as their flag. The almost exclusive objective is the Champions. It happens that the Italian League (Serie A) does not seem easy territory. Following in the footsteps of its tenth consecutive Scudetto, the Vecchia Signora it ranks fourth, eight points behind the leader Inter.

Porto – champion of the Portuguese League and Cup last season – was the last team in a competition outside the Top 4 (Spain, England, Italy and Germany) to become champion. It happened in 2004. That team was led by José Mourinho. Against Juve, Argentine Agustín Marchesín will save.

The match will start at 5 p.m. (Argentina time) and will be televised by ESPN.

Probable formations:

Porto: Marchesin; Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu; Corona, Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Otavio; Marega, Taremi.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, McKennie, Alex Sandro; Kulusevski, Ronaldo.